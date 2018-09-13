Under the Radar: Inkfields

When Samuel James Griffiths, aka Inkfields, realised he was earning more busking after work than teaching English in Stuttgart, he decided to ditch the day job and to dedicate himself to music. The gamble paid off and for the past three years he has established a decent fan base in Germany where he has found a receptive audience for his engaging combination of atmospheric instrumentation and soulful vocals. After a brief setback, when his instruments and a laptop with new recordings were stolen on a trip to Sweden, Inkfields was helped back on his musical feet when his girlfriend’s mother bought him a new guitar and busking amp.

Having recently returned to Edinburgh, he has now put together a band in order to record new compositions and play live shows from the end of the year. Based on his form so far, we expect exciting results and, in the meantime, we recommend checking out The Great Basin EP and his rather fine artwork at www.inkfieldsmusic.com.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit

www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com