Under the Radar: Bad Mannequins

Glasgow-based duo Bad Mannequins have been generating a big buzz lately. Beginning the year as one of Vic Galloway’s ones to watch, they reached number one in the Amazing Radio chart (only knocked from the top spot by Norwegian songstress Sigrid) and they have enjoyed airplay on BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music. They also played the BBC Introducing stage as part of BBC Music’s The Biggest Weekend in Swansea last month.

They seem to have a knack for penning melodic, catchy and immediate punk rock hits and we predict you’ll be hearing plenty more from them. Bad Mannequins play a showcase slot at XpoNorth at The Ironworks in Inverness on Wednesday (10.30pm). Look out for new music, festival announcements and tour dates at https://www.facebook.com/badmannequins

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night, Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk