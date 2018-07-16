Take That to reform for 30th anniversary tour

Boy band legends Take That have revealed they are planning to go on tour to mark the 30th anniversary of them getting together as a group.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will also be releasing new music as well as a Greatest Hits album for fans.

The band will take to the road in 2019. They have been performing as a trio since Jason Orange quit in 2014.

Fellow original member Robbie Williams occasionally performs with the group.

“We have a Greatest Hits coming out, we have a few new songs and next year we’re doing a Greatest Hits tour, Barlow told Hits Radio presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford at the first ever Hits Radio Live at the Manchester Arena.

Owen said: “It’s thirty years this year. We’re making a record, we’re always celebrating, we’ve been celebrating for thirty years.

He added: “Somewhere in the performance we’re going to have to throw in a little floss!”