Music review: Lulu, Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

With more than 50 years in show business behind her, you’d have thought that by now Lulu would’ve realised that Scottish people don’t find it cute or funny when she slips into a broad caricature of her native Glasgow accent. It’s embarrassing and condescending.

Lulu, Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow ***

Perhaps that’s why this outdoor homecoming gig was far from sold out. Have the people of Glasgow finally had enough of one of their most famous ex-pats? It’s unfortunate that Lulu has such a cringe-inducing lack of self-awareness when it comes to dealing with her fellow Scots – her impromptu version of (sigh) Ye Cannae Shove Yer Granny Aff A Bus was a particular lowlight - because she’s still the careful owner of a powerful set of pipes. Her dynamic soul rasp hasn’t diminished with age.

She sounded particularly commanding during Al Green’s Take Me To The River and her own I Don’t Wanna Fight (the first song she co-wrote and a hit for Tina Turner in 1993). A heartfelt Bee Gees medley, performed in tribute to her late husband Maurice Gibb, highlighted her gifts as a sympathetic, soulful pop interpreter.

Lulu’s storming guest appearance on Take That’s cover of Relight My Fire was always the best part of that recording, so hearing her perform it solo was a rare treat. She even sounded committed during the inevitable Shout, a song she must’ve belted out thousands of times.

If only she’d concentrated on singing and let the ill-advised patter be.