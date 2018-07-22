Mamma Mia! changes lyrics of beloved ABBA songs to make them more PC

Some ABBA fans have been left miffed by the latest Mamma Mia! film after lyrics were changed in a couple of songs to make them more acceptable by modern standards.

The makers of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again decided to alter the words in the classic hits When I Kissed The Teacher and From The Name of The Game.

The latter just saw the word “bashful” swapped for “curious” in the line: “Tell me please, ‘cause I have to know. I’m a curious child, beginning to grow.”

However, there was quite a radical change in the song about a young girl becoming infatuated with her male teacher. The original line was: “One of these days, Gonna tell him I dream of him every night. One of these days, Gonna show him I care. Gonna teach him a lesson alright.”

That was completely written to: “What a mad day, Now I see everything in a different light. What a mad day, I was up in the air. And she taught me a lesson alright.”

While some fans were upset, ABBA biographer Carl Magnus Palm defended the filmmakers right to make the change. He said: “I don’t think it’s important for the songs to stay in tune with the current climate. But if they need to tweak the lyrics to make them work better in Mamma Mia! then so be it.”

