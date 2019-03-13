Here’s what George Ezra could play at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow this Friday

Chart-topping singer George Ezra is to take to the stage at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow this Friday (15 Mar) as part of his huge UK arena tour.

The tour marks the biggest run of dates that Ezra has ever played, arriving in 10 cities around the country and ending at the O2 in London on 19 March.

‘One to remember’

The Hertford-born singer is known for his deep, bass-baritone voice and first arrived on the music scene in 2014 with his hit single, Budapest, which reached the number one spot in several countries.

Ezra’s debut album, Wanted on Voyage, went on to become the third-best selling album of that year, while his 2018 follow up, Staying At Tamara’s, enjoyed similar success, reaching number one in the UK.

The singer’s huge arena tour comes in support of his latest release, giving fans the chance to hear the popular singles Paradise and Shotgun live, among Ezra’s other hits.

Writing on his website when the tour was announced last summer, Ezra said, “Touring these new songs with all of the first album has meant that the last year has been the most amazing twelve months imaginable.

“To all of you that have made a show so far, thank you. And to all you that we will see next year, hold tight!

“Get practising those songs, polishing off your dancing shoes, let’s make it one to remember.”

What could the setlist be?

Hits from his latest album are sure to be performed on the singer’s UK tour, along with a string of firm favourites from the first album to please the long-time fans.

Here’s what could make the setlist on the night, based on recent performances:

- Don't Matter Now

- Get Away

- Barcelona

- Pretty Shining People

- Listen to the Man

- Saviour

- Did You Hear the Rain?

- Paradise

- Song 6

- Hold My Girl

- Leaving It Up to You

- Sugarcoat

- All My Love

- Blame It on Me

- Budapest

Encore:

- Cassy O'

- Shotgun