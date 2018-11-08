Elton John Farewell Tour 2020: Rumoured ticket prices for Glasgow and Aberdeen

Have your say

Sir Elton John has announced a string of dates in the UK as part of his huge three year long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The 71 year old will play a series of arena shows across the country during November and December 2020, including dates at The SSE Hydro and The Events Complex Aberdeen.

An 'emotional' farewell

Sir Elton announced his farewell world tour earlier this year, deciding to bow out of live performing after more than half a century to spend more time with his children.

The mammoth final tour will span five continents, visiting North American, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia, with the singer playing more than 300 shows around the world up until 2021.

He will play two UK dates next year, before returning again in November 2020 to bid an "emotional" goodbye to the UK.

The performer said, "The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last 50 years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special.

"The UK is home, and where my heart will always be.

"To celebrate some of the incredible moments we've shared with my British fans over the years will be wonderful.

"These homecoming shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun."

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices have yet to be officially confirmed, but those wanting to attend could be looking at a hefty sum.

Based on prices for shows currently on sale in the US, ticket costs range from around $50 to more than $2,500.

That roughly translates to around £45 for the cheapest tickets, with the more expensive seats climbing up to just over £1,900 each.

A variety of special VIP packages will be on offer to purchase, including a Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock, Bennie and the Jets and Tiny Dancer VIP experience.

These include exclusive merchandise, priority check-in and reserved tickets for some of the best seats in the house.

The most coveted on the packages is the Farewell Yellow Brick Road VIP experience, which grants you a seat in the first ten rows, a behind the scenes backstage tour, and a range of limited edition Elton John goodies.

But those eager to snap up a VIP package could be looking at eye-watering costs of more than £1,000 per ticket.

Where is Elton John performing?

The UK leg will kick off at London's O2 Arena before heading to a number of major cities across the country, including Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

He will conclude his UK tour dates at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on 7 December.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for will go on general sale on Friday 16 November at 10am, with the pre-sale starting at 10am on Tuesday 13 November.

Members of the Rocket Club will have access to pre-sale tickets on Monday 12 November from 10am.

They will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster and AXS.

Full list of Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour dates

November 2020

Fri 6: The O2, London

Sat 7: The O2, London

Mon 9: Arena, Birmingham

Weds 11: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Fri 13: Echo Arena, Liverpool

Sat 14: Echo Arena, Liverpool

Tue 17: Arena, Manchester

Fri 20: The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

Sat 21: The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

Tue 24: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Wed 25: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sat 28: Arena, Manchester

December 2020

Mon 7: First Direct Arena, Leeds