Cher to perform rare Scottish show in 2019

American pop music legend Cher is to perform a rare show in Scotland, it was announced today.

The singer, whose career dates back more than five decades, will play at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on October 28, 2019.

Cher, who first found fame singing with her former husband Sonny Bono in the mid-1960s, has few peers in pop music when it comes to longevity.

Earlier this year she appeared as the mother of Meryl Streep in the Hollywood musical ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ and released ‘Dancing Queen’, an album of Abba covers.

Her life is also now the subject of a Broadway musical, ‘The Cher Show’.

Cher previously announced in 2004 that she would retire from touring to concentrate on her film career. The star, who has been performing since the age of 20, said at the time that she was getting too old for life on the road.

But, like Frank Sinatra and many other musical legends, her ‘farewell tour’ proved to be far from her last.

Glasgow will be one of five dates she plays in the UK next year, with tickets going on sale on December 14.

Cher said: “I’m very excited to bring this show to the UK. It was the first country to embrace Sonny & Cher, and its where we created and had our first success with ‘Believe’. It’s really my second home.”