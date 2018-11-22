Biffy Clyro respond to Nick Knowles' claim that they landed him a record deal

Scottish rock gods Biffy Clyro have revealed how they helped secure a record deal for TV personality and I'm a Celeb resident Nick Knowles.

Biffy Clyro drummer James Johnston confirmed the meeting of minds to Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James following a claim made by the DIY SOS host to fellow I'm a Celeb camp mates.

But has quashed the idea that they took part in a jam with Knowles.

Discussing his side project as a musician, Knowles claimed: “I was playing on a rooftop bar in Soho with some other bands…

“Somebody from a record company saw me doing it and I got a phone call saying, ‘I’m from Universal, want to do an album?’”

Quizzed on the other bands involved, Knowles revealed: “It’s probably best not to say who they are because it would be embarrassing for them more than anything else. Actually, they won’t mind, they’re nice lads: it was Biffy Clyro.”

'He bought us a bottle of champagne'

Johnston corroborated the claim, but suggested that Knowles was "fast and loose with the truth."

Speaking to James he revealed the Ayrshire band's version of events.

“It was more like eight years ago, and it was after an awards ceremony. We came back to this hotel in Soho and we’d been informed that Nick Knowles had bought us a bottle of champagne to celebrate on the roof! He was lovely, we had a drink and we left and there might have been a guitar there.”

“It’s a half truth. We were in the same rooftop bar at the same time, and he was very nice.”

Asked whether Knowles, who released his first studio album Every Kind Of People in 2017, could join them on tour in the future Johnson joked: “It’d be quite handy if he could help us put the stage and take it down with his amazing carpentry skills. We’ll keep his hat in the ring”

Since the revelation from Knowles, the band have tweeted from their official Instagram account the hashtag #BiffyClyroNotEmbarrassedTheyJammedWithNickKnowles

And following a campaign from Radio X host Chris Moyles, Nick Knowles' singles Make You Feel My love is currently racing up the charts and is currently sat in 29th in the charts.