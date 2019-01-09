10 must-see shows at Celtic Connections

Have your say

Scotsman folk critic Jim Gilchrist picks his highlights of this year’s festival

Syne of the Times, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 17 January

The festival’s opening concert sees creative producer Donald Shaw revisit his Harvest project, with established names joining emerging young talent from Scotland and Galicia.

Kathleen MacInnes & amiina, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 19 January

Smoky-voiced Gaelic singer MacInnes is accompanied by Iceland’s amiina, formerly associated with Nordic rockers Sigur Rós.

Jenna Reid & Harris Playfair with Mr McFall’s Chamber, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 20 January

Highly engaging duo of Shetland fiddler Reid and pianist Playfair joined by the left-field McFall’s Chamber.

Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita, Mackintosh Church, 24 January

Inspired duo of Welsh harpist and Malian kora player, performing in Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s beautiful Queen’s Cross Church.

Julie Fowlis & Duncan Chisholm: An Treas Suaile, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 24 January

Fowlis and Chisholm’s multi-media commemoration of the Iolaire tragedy, when 201 servicemen drowned yards away from their native Lewis on New Year’s Day 1919.

Shooglenifty/Kinnaris Quintet, Barrowland, 25 January

Glorious mayhem as “acid croft” pioneers Shooglenifty share the bill with the powerful new string quintet.

Grace & Danger: A Celebration of John Martyn, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 27 January

Intriguingly assorted cast including Paul Weller, Eddie Reader and Eric Bibb combine to celebrate the unique talent of the late John Martyn.

Karine Polwart & Kris Drever with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, King’s Theatre, 27 January

Two premier singer-songwriters join the SCO in this historic theatre to perform songs old and new, arranged by Pippa Murphy and Kate St John.

Rhiannon Giddens: Celtic Blues with Scottish Opera Orchestra, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 28 January

Rhiannon Giddens is a singer of compelling authority, ranging from Afro-American heritage to Celtic roots, here accompanied by the “Celtic Blues Orchestra”.

Loudon Wainwright III, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 30 January

The witty and excoriatingly candid chronicler of domestic strife and personal chaos returns to Celtic Connections, supported by the great Irish singer Karan Casey.