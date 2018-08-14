Comedy review: Luke Rollason’s Planet Earth, Monkey Barrel

Fans of the Earth, animals and the end of days will love this inventive little show. Fans of David Attenborough’s fascinating commentaries will too, thanks to the talents and quick wit of Christian Brighty.

Luke Rollason’s Planet Earth, Monkey Barrel (Venue 515) ***

Through the much underestimated medium of office stationery, the sweetly strange Luke Rollason explores animal, fish and insect life on our planet as we hurtle towards extinction.

Seahorses, cuttlefish, cheetah and antelopes all fill the stage alongside black widow spiders and a really very scary angler fish. Sloth-lovers are in for a treat and Rollason’s physical acting skills are stretched to the limit in this quasi-encyclopaedic wildlife round-up.

The daft, visual comedy is universal, and its delightfully ramshackle, lo-tech, nature adds to the fun – although we are told, by use of ingenious graphics – that by 2019 all animals will be extinct, so this hour is not just for laughs.

Some of the cleverest, best-turned comedy craftsmanship to be found on the Fringe quite simply cannot compete for a big belly laugh with ­Rollason’s superb chameleon impression. It is worth queuing up for that alone. Take the kids, take the parents, you will all have a laugh.

• Until 26 August, 2:30pm