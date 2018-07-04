JK Rowling trolls Donald Trump’s ‘writing skills’ over tweet typo

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has mocked US President Donald Trump on Twitter, pointing out a typo in a tweet he posted boasting about his writing ability.

The US president shared the tweet attacking the media over “Fake News”, while also boasting about his ‘many best selling books’ and his ‘ability to write.’

Mr Trump wrote: “After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!”

The president however misspelt ‘pore over’ as ‘pour over.’

Best-selling author Rowling picked up on the unfortunate typo, retweeting it and writing ‘hahaha’ over and over in a series of tweets.

The original tweet has since been deleted and amended.

She also was amused by Mr Trump’s pride in his writing ability, further tweeting: “*wipes eyes, tries to control breathing* Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Gratest Writer on earth.”

Rowling wasn’t the only one to poke fun at Mr Trump.

The Twitter account for Merriam-Webster Dictionary posted a tongue-in-cheek definition of the typo in question, adding a third alternative definition: “‘pore over’ ’to read or study very carefully’;‘pour over’ ☕️’to make expensive coffee’; ‘comb over’ ‍’to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot.’”

Mr Trump’s tweet was deleted and replaced with a new version with the correct spelling of ‘pore.’

It’s not the first time spelling in the president’s tweets have been publicly called out, for example his now infamous late night “covfefe” tweet.