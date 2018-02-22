Creative Scotland admits cover-up over controversial funding cuts

Creative Scotland has admitted a cover-up over how controversial funding cuts were made - as its chief executive admitted she was “profoundly sorry” over the way they had been handled.

Janet Archer has also pledged a “root and branch” review of the way funding decisions were made and a “reset” of its future priorities.

She admitted her organisation had caused “real difficulties” with its handling of more than 100 applications for support, adding: “None of us wants to repeat the experience.”

MSPs on Holyrood’s culture committee heard an admission from the quango that it was misleading for it to claim there was “unanimous” agreement over 100 per cuts for theatre companies working with children and disabled performers when the serious concerns had been raised at boardroom level.

Ms Archer told MSPs that the minutes of the crucial board meeting in mid-January had since been altered to reflect the true nature of the internal debate, which sparked the departure of two board members.

Ben Thomson, interim chair of the quango when it decided to impose 100 per cent cuts on 20 companies, who also apologised for the handling of the funding decisions, previously insisted that the funding cuts had been “unanimously signed off by the board” in the wake of a widespread furore, an intervention from culture secretary Fiona Hyslop and the resignation of Ruth Wishart and Maggie Kinloch from the board amid claims the process had been "flawed."

Ms Archer and Mr Thomson both admitted at the committee hearing that there had been intense debate within the organisation on the impact of its cuts.

Challenged on his previous claim that the board decision on the funding cuts had been “unanimous,” Mr Thomson said: “In any process like this there are always going to be reservations. Everyone on the board had reservations about certain things. Virtually every board member raised concerns.”

Ms Thomson stepped in to take the helm of the board last July following the death of former STV chairman Richard Findlay. Creative Scotland announced a new chairman, Robert Wilson, last week and he hosted his first board meeting on 15 February.

Ms Archer said: “The board has reflected on the use of the word unanimous on the minutes of the meeting in January and has now amended it to say it was a majority decision.”

Committee convener Joan McAlpine said: “That was quite a big mistake to say a decision has been unanimous when there has actually been a huge barney.”

In an opening address to MSPs, Ms Archer said: “I’m profoundly sorry that the delivery of this process has been such a negative one for many. We can’t let that happen again.

“My role as chief executive of Creative Scotland, is to take ultimate responsibility for everything that Creative Scotland does.

“I am currently in dialogue with everyone involved at every level in the process and I will make sure we learn from this moment and resolve all outstanding issues fairly and openly.

I completely recognise that the regular funding process has been more challenging this time round than it needed to be – for both those applying and for our staff.”

Creative Scotland received an extra £16.6 million from the Scottish Government last year, including £10 million for the screen sector and £6.6 million to protect the organisation’s regular funding budget, which guarantees support for three years.

Ms Archer admitted that Creative Scotland’s settlement from the government had been “better than we expected,” revealing that in the autumn it had been planning for a scenario in which it would have to cut long-term funding from around half the organisations it currently supports.

However she insisted that the funding pot available for three-year deals for companies “effectively remains at standstill” due to the impact of lost lottery income and insisted her organisation faced substantial difficulties due to the fact it only discovered its funding settlement two months later than previously.

She added: “Making funding decisions is never easy, nowhere more so than in Scotland where creative talent and ambition far outweighs the funding we have available, particularly in the context of increasing reliance on Creative Scotland funding, as alternative sources of support come under increasing pressure.”