Comedy review: Best In Class/Free Festival, Laughing Horse @ Harry’s Southside

The line-up changes week to week but the ethos stays the same. This is a crowd-funded comedy venture by working-class comedians.

Best In Class/Free Festival, Laughing Horse @ Harry’s Southside (Venue 264) ***

Today, excellent compere and show creator Sian Davies drags the bewildering but strangely entertaining Cheekykita (demonic possession, rebirthing, a singing spider and a wolf’s bumhole) and the eternally unsure Tom Mayhew (one-liners, bisexuality and hypothetical muggings) from the bottom of the societal heap. And a wonderful, shambolic, friendly, fun time is had by all.

The gig seems to attract quite a socio-specific audience and we are up for anything. I suspect it will always have a proper club feel to it, which is quite something to create in the mayhem of Edinburgh. Lines blur between stage and audience and Scouse Leanne from the front row is almost the highlight of the hour. A slightly flustered Tom gets the idea she is hitting on him and gently declines. “Good job I’m a lezzer then, innit?” she replies. It is undoubtedly a great way to crack open the can of another Edinburgh day.

• Until 26 August, noon