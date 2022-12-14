A new study has revealed the top Xbox Series X game of 2022 – and that it takes an enormous 132 hours to complete the whole virtual adventure.
As we approach Christmas, gamers will be hoping to find some of the year’s top titles in under the tree.
All the games that have made the top 10 have been highly praised by experts, though they offer very different amounts of gameplay for your cash – taking between just nine hours and a massive 143 hours to complete.
Here are the games that made the grade.
1. Elden Ring
In first place with a Metacritic score of 96 is Elden Ring. The game, with world creation by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin, takes players through a fantasy and action RPG adventure as they try to repair the titular ‘Elden Ring’ and become the new ‘Elden Lord’. Elden ring takes 54.5 hours to complete the main story and 132 hours for full completion.
Photo: Contributed
2. Persona 5 Royal
In second place is Persona 5 Royal with a Metascore of 94. In this RPG, after being forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist puts on a mask and becomes ‘Joker’ – and slowly learns of a broader conspiracy to influence the hearts of Tokyo. Persona 5 Royal is the longest game in the top five Xbox Series X games as it takes 102 hours to complete the main story and 143 hours to complete the game 100%; nearly 6 full days.
Photo: Contributed
3. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is third with a Metascore of 93. This interactive story/adventure sees players controlling a silent protagonist called Stanley through diverging pathways. Depending on the choices the player makes, the player will receive a differing ending. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is the by far the shortest game in the top five with a main story completion time of 2 hours and a 100% completion time of 9 hours. The short completion time does not take away from the quality of this game, with a Metascore above 90.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Rogue Legacy 2
In fourth place is Rogue Legacy 2 with a Metascore of 90. This platform game sees the player control a knight who explores dungeons to defeat enemies and collect treasures. When a player dies, they must start again from the beginning of the game but the gold they have collected on each run can be spent on permanent upgrades such as weapons, gear, and runes. Rogue Legacy 2 takes 26.5 hours to complete the main story and approximately 111 hours to complete 100%.
Photo: Contributed