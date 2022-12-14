3. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is third with a Metascore of 93. This interactive story/adventure sees players controlling a silent protagonist called Stanley through diverging pathways. Depending on the choices the player makes, the player will receive a differing ending. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is the by far the shortest game in the top five with a main story completion time of 2 hours and a 100% completion time of 9 hours. The short completion time does not take away from the quality of this game, with a Metascore above 90.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images