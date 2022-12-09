Waking up on Christmas morning to a covering of snow is a magical experience that’s a unusual in most parts of Scotland.

The chances of Scotland experiencing a rare white Christmas are increasing – according to bookmakers who have slashed the odds of snowfall on December 25.

The news comes after snow caused problems on Scotland’s roads, during the first cold snap of winter.

Glasgow and Edinburgh stand the best chance of a covering of snow of Christmas Day, with William Hill’s odds nearly halving from 4/1 to 11/4 in just 48 hours – suggesting a flurry of bets have been placed.

William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “With temperatures as low as -6 degrees Celsius recorded in some parts of the country on Thursday morning, the odds of snowfall in either Edinburgh or Glasgow on Christmas Day have dropped to 11/4, a noticeable contraction from their price of 4/1 earlier this week. While the forecast isn’t yet pointing obviously towards snow falling on the 25th of December across the UK, odds of 4/1 for London and 7/2 for Leeds and Belfast suggest a first countrywide White Christmas since 2010 is by no means a longshot.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a white Christmas?

When it comes to what constitutes a white Christmas, it very much depends who you ask. The Met Office declares a white Christmas if a single snowflake falls at one of their 270 observation stations. The bookies have a different measure – they pay out on a white Christmas if a single snowflake falls within 24 hours of December 25 at one of the 13 major airports in the UK. For the rest of us, opening the curtains to a covering of pristine snow would seem to be a more accurate measure.

A covering of snow turns Edinburgh into a winter wonderland.

What are the odds for a white Christmas around the UK?

William Hill’s odds for Christmas snow are as follows:

Glasgow: 11/4

Edinburgh: 11/4

Leeds: 7/2

Belfast: 7/2

Manchester: 4/1

London: 4/1

When has Scotland previously had a white Christmas?

Parts of Scotland reported a white Christmas last year (2021), with snow falling across Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Shetland on December 25.

Prior to that, other than a few snowflakes, Scotland has only had a widespread covering of snow four times since 1960 – in 1981, 1995, 2009 and 2010.

Conversely, the warmest Christmas day in Scotland is a record held jointly by 2011 and 2016 – where temperatures reached 15.1°C at Dyce in Aberdeenshire and Urquhart in Ross and Cromarty.

And the windiest Christmas day recorded was at Sella Ness, in Shetland, in 2011, when gusts up to 101 mph were recorded.

What has the Met Office said?