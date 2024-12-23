Twixmas in Scotland: Here are 10 amazing things to do between Christmas and New Year

The days between Christmas and New Year, sometimes now referred to as Twixmas, easily blur into one, leaving many of us struggling to remember what day it is.
Finding ways to make the most of this in-between time can feel like a challenge, but it’s also an excellent opportunity to create special memories.
To help you make the most of this magical season, VisitScotland has put together a guide featuring ten festive activities that will inspire your Twixmas.
Winter in Scotland is truly enchanting, with so many new things to discover. From crisp, frosty mornings to clear, starlit nights, the country transforms into a winter wonderland.
Whether you’re looking for cosy moments away from the cold, outdoor adventures to shake off the post-Christmas haze, or fun-filled outings, the guide has something to inspire everyone.
1. Seek adventure with husky sled rides – Aberdeenshire
For those seeking adventure and an adrenaline boost, a husky sled ride is the ultimate way to spend your Twixmas. HuskyHaven in Aberdeenshire offers a one-of-a-kind experience with their adorable team of Siberian huskies. Guests can take part in hands-on treks, where they’ll have the chance to drive their own dog team along scenic trails in a standing sled. Full instructions are given, and guests are involved in both pre- and post-run preparations. The staff guide each trek, ensuring participants are paired with the right team of huskies based on their abilities. After the adventure, there’s an opportunity to unwind in a cosy cabin with hot drinks and snacks. There are three exciting treks, perfect for different experience levels, starting from £65 per person. They are open in between Christmas and New Year but all HuskyHaven activities must be pre-booked in advance. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Marvel at majestic red deer – Galloway Forest Park
What better way to extend the holiday cheer than by meeting some red deer? While these might not be like the ones that accompany Santa on his journeys, they are still very impressive. Encountering red deer in their natural environment is so thrilling, especially stags with their striking antlers. For an unforgettable opportunity to get up close with Scotland’s largest land mammal, visit the Galloway Red Deer Range. Located beside the Galloway Wild Goat Park, it invites the whole family to marvel at these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. Open every day of the year, the Red Deer Range offers free entry. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Embrace the magic at a Christmas village – Dundee
Dundee’s Christmas village is the perfect place to celebrate the magic of Twixmas. With its vibrant atmosphere, you’ll find everything from a real ice rink and a funfair to ten market stalls, all illuminated with dazzling lights and effects. The immersive Santa Claus experience adds a special touch, making it a memorable outing for families. Open daily from 10am to 10pm between December 23rd and January 5th, Dundee’s Christmas Village is free to attend, though some attractions, such as the ice rink and Santa experience, have individual ticket prices. | Dundee City Council
4. Take a frosty winter walk – Cardrona Forest
Taking a stroll on a crisp day with a hot drink in hand and breathtaking scenery is the epitome of an ideal winter day out. With stunning views of the surrounding hills and the nearby River Tweed, a walk through Cardrona Forest offers a chance to connect with nature and enjoy the beauty of Scotland’s winter landscape. The forest features three beautiful walking trails - The Burn Trail is perfect for a gentle walk, The Kirkburn Trail takes you through the forest with views of the Tweed Valley, while Wallace’s Trail offers a circular path that leads past the historic remains of Cardrona Tower, dating back to the 1500s. | Canva/Getty Images