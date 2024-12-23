Twixmas in Scotland: Here are 10 amazing things to do between Christmas and New Year

1 . Seek adventure with husky sled rides – Aberdeenshire

For those seeking adventure and an adrenaline boost, a husky sled ride is the ultimate way to spend your Twixmas. HuskyHaven in Aberdeenshire offers a one-of-a-kind experience with their adorable team of Siberian huskies. Guests can take part in hands-on treks, where they’ll have the chance to drive their own dog team along scenic trails in a standing sled. Full instructions are given, and guests are involved in both pre- and post-run preparations. The staff guide each trek, ensuring participants are paired with the right team of huskies based on their abilities. After the adventure, there’s an opportunity to unwind in a cosy cabin with hot drinks and snacks. There are three exciting treks, perfect for different experience levels, starting from £65 per person. They are open in between Christmas and New Year but all HuskyHaven activities must be pre-booked in advance. | Canva/Getty Images