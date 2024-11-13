All 20 'dream toys' for Christmas 2024.All 20 'dream toys' for Christmas 2024.
Top Christmas Toys 2024: Here are this year's 20 hottest toys for children - priced from just £9.99

By David Hepburn

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:38 GMT

These toys are expected to fly off the shelves this festive season.

There are exactly six weeks to go until Christmas and thoughts are starting to turn to getting the perfect presents for family and friends.

So parents will be interested in the Toy Retailers Association’s annual roundup of what’s most likely to be requested from Santa.

The DreamToys Christmas list is an authoritative prediction of what are expected to be the hottest new toys on the high street this festive season - and is the only list selected by an independent panel of toy retailers and toy experts, from small independents to large national chains.

Chair of the DreamToys selection committee, Paul Reader, said: “More so than ever before, this year’s DreamToys list shows the incredible variety of experiences and play the UK’s vibrant toy industry has to offer consumers.

“This research shows a healthy market and the importance of toys to both children and the parents gifting them each Christmas. It’s also heartening to see that trust in the high street, and seeing toys for yourself, is still of great importance to parents across the country.”

“The DreamToys list includes exciting interactive toys, new versions of family favourites and something for all the family, from preschool up to adults, with a diversity that reflects the many tastes and trends that define the UK’s toyindustry today.”

Here’s the top 20, in alphabetical order.

Price: £44.99.

1. Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set

Price: £44.99. | Contributed

Price: £59.99

2. Bluey 3-in-1 Transforming Plane Set

Price: £59.99 | Contributed

Price: £29.99

3. Despicable Me 4 The Ultimate Fart Blaster

Price: £29.99 | Contributed

Price: £59.99

4. Disney Stitch Lego

Price: £59.99 | Contributed

