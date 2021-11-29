Winter has arrived on the hills west of Crieff , with a snow cap on Ben Vorlich.

The Scotsman Readers Pictures of the Year 2021

Every day The Scotsman features a photograph sent in by one of our readers. Here we showcase just some of the fantastic images taken by our talented contributors.

By Andrew O'Brien
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:40 pm

From North, East, South and West and throughout the seasons you have kept us entertained with images of wildlife, woodlands, steam trains, glorious landscapes and so much more. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to share their pictures over the past year. We look forward to seeing Scotland through your eyes next year.

1. Brodie, our Border Collie who was out walking at Beecraigs Country Park. We called it ‘Squirrel Watching’.

Brodie, our Border Collie who was out walking at Beecraigs Country Park. We called it ‘Squirrel Watching’.

Photo: Keith Dolan

Photo Sales

2. A magnificent stag who was standing in a field. just off a single track road near the Buachaille Etive Mor in Glencoe. I got very close to him although there was a fence and hedge between us. He just seemed to pose and let me capture the moment perfectly.

A magnificent stag who was standing in a field. just off a single track road near the Buachaille Etive Mor in Glencoe. I got very close to him although there was a fence and hedge between us. He just seemed to pose and let me capture the moment perfectly.

Photo: Alex McSorley

Photo Sales

3. Atlantic Puffin from Isle of May, Scotland, captured on 13th June 2021 by Hari Kumar

Atlantic Puffin from Isle of May, Scotland, captured on 13th June 2021 by Hari Kumar

Photo: Hari Kumar

Photo Sales

4. A visit to Urquhart Castle and Loch Ness with friends last week as the sun shone and the temperature was warm despite the ominous looking September skies

A visit to Urquhart Castle and Loch Ness with friends last week as the sun shone and the temperature was warm despite the ominous looking September skies

Photo: James Simpson

Photo Sales
ScotsmanNorthScotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 12