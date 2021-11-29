The Scotsman Readers Pictures of the Year 2021

From North, East, South and West and throughout the seasons you have kept us entertained with images of wildlife, woodlands, steam trains, glorious landscapes and so much more. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to share their pictures over the past year. We look forward to seeing Scotland through your eyes next year.
1. Brodie, our Border Collie who was out walking at Beecraigs Country Park. We called it ‘Squirrel Watching’.
Brodie, our Border Collie who was out walking at Beecraigs Country Park. We called it ‘Squirrel Watching’.
Photo: Keith Dolan
2. A magnificent stag who was standing in a field. just off a single track road near the Buachaille Etive Mor in Glencoe. I got very close to him although there was a fence and hedge between us. He just seemed to pose and let me capture the moment perfectly.
A magnificent stag who was standing in a field. just off a single track road near the Buachaille Etive Mor in Glencoe. I got very close to him although there was a fence and hedge between us. He just seemed to pose and let me capture the moment perfectly.
Photo: Alex McSorley
3. Atlantic Puffin from Isle of May, Scotland, captured on 13th June 2021 by Hari Kumar
Atlantic Puffin from Isle of May, Scotland, captured on 13th June 2021 by Hari Kumar
Photo: Hari Kumar
4. A visit to Urquhart Castle and Loch Ness with friends last week as the sun shone and the temperature was warm despite the ominous looking September skies
A visit to Urquhart Castle and Loch Ness with friends last week as the sun shone and the temperature was warm despite the ominous looking September skies
Photo: James Simpson