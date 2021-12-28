A moment from 2004 animated children’s movie, The Polar Express, secured the number one spot, with the scene where the magical train sets off winning 18 percent of the vote.

The poll by Club Med, the luxury all-inclusive ski experts, revealed that the moment when Elsa is heroically saved by her sister Anna in Disney movie Frozen was chosen as the second-best scene.

Movie buffs also voted for Harry Potter's snowball fight against his rival Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with 14 percent of those polled choosing it as their favourite.

Estelle Girardeau, Managing Director, Club Med UK and Northern Europe said: “We know the great British public has missed being able to get out in the snow over the past two years and what better way to ready yourselves for the return to the slopes than re-watching a few of our most-loved snow scenes in classic movies.”

Scroll on to find out what other films made the list.

1. The Polar Express In this 2004 children's movie, a young boy, Billy, sees a mysterious train setting off for the North Pole on Christmas Eve appear outside his window and is invited aboard by the conductor. Billy joins other children on the enchanted train as they embark on a journey to visit Santa preparing for Christmas. Photo: Castle Rock/Shangri-La/Kobal/Shutterstock

2. Elf In this Christmas movie, Will Ferrell plays Buddy - a human raised by elves - who travels to New York to find his biological father. Photo: Alan Markfield/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

3. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe In this 2005 adaption of C.S. Lewis' classic fantasy novel, four siblings who are evacuated to the countryside during the Blitz discover a wardrobe that leads to the magical world of Narnia. Photo: Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

4. Edward Scissorhands In this 1990 fantasy-romance, which was directed by Tim Burton, Johnny Depp plays Edward - an artificial man who has scissors for hands. Edward is taken in by a saleswoman, who lets him live in her family home, but problems begin to occur when he falls in love with her daughter Kim. Photo: Contributed