Some of the Scotland-centric Christmas jumpers available this festive season.Some of the Scotland-centric Christmas jumpers available this festive season.
Scottish Christmas Jumpers: 2023: 10 festive knits celebrating Scotland this festive season

It's time to dig your Christmas jumpers out from the back of the wardrobe - or invest in a new one with a Scottish twist.

By David Hepburn
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 16:41 GMT
 Comment

Christmas Jumper Day is this year taking place on Thursday, December 7, and once again sees charity Save The Children encourage people to wear festive knitwear to school or work and make a donation.

Since launching the annual event in 2012, it's raised over £30 million to help children around the world.

Ideally for the environment it's best to reuse jumpers bought in previous year or even knit your own.

But if you don't have one and want to take part there are plenty of fun Scottish designs to be found.

Here are 10.

This offering from Marks & Spencer combines patriotic symbols of Scotland - namely saltires and thistles - with festive snowflakes.

1. Patriotic knitwear

Scottish artist Steven Brown brings his signature multicoloured Highland cow - named Heather McCoo - to this festive knitwear.

2. A Christmas Coo

The perfect jumper for any of Santa's helpers from Scotland.

3. In good elf

Available from the Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow, Tennent's Christmas jumpers are the perfect attire for a festive night out.

4. Putting the 'T' into Christmas

