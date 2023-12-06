It's time to dig your Christmas jumpers out from the back of the wardrobe - or invest in a new one with a Scottish twist.

Christmas Jumper Day is this year taking place on Thursday, December 7, and once again sees charity Save The Children encourage people to wear festive knitwear to school or work and make a donation.

Since launching the annual event in 2012, it's raised over £30 million to help children around the world.

Ideally for the environment it's best to reuse jumpers bought in previous year or even knit your own.

But if you don't have one and want to take part there are plenty of fun Scottish designs to be found.

Here are 10.

1 . Patriotic knitwear This offering from Marks & Spencer combines patriotic symbols of Scotland - namely saltires and thistles - with festive snowflakes.

2 . A Christmas Coo Scottish artist Steven Brown brings his signature multicoloured Highland cow - named Heather McCoo - to this festive knitwear.

3 . In good elf The perfect jumper for any of Santa's helpers from Scotland.

4 . Putting the 'T' into Christmas Available from the Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow, Tennent's Christmas jumpers are the perfect attire for a festive night out.