Edinburgh Christmas festival attracted an official attendance of 2.6 million people in 2019, with people travelling from all across Scotland to experience the festive rides and delights in the heart of the Capital.

Underbelly have now announced plans to bring back Edinburgh’s Christmas market for 2021 and expand on previous years.

The Fringe promoter and organiser has submitted planning applications to the City of Edinburgh Council that see new locations pitched for this year’s Christmas market.

When does the Edinburgh Christmas market 2021 open?

This year’s Christmas market will open up to customers keen to sample the festive Christmas spirit from 19 November and will remain in place until shortly after the new year, drawing to a close on 2 January 2022.

Where will the Edinburgh Christmas Market be for 2021?

The Edinburgh Christmas market will be taking up its usual space in the heart of East Princes Street Gardens, where it has been hosting its array of market stalls, rides and bars since 2003.

But new applications lodged with the Edinburgh City Council reveal that it will now also stretch out over West Princes Street Gardens and George Street between Castle Street and Charlotte Square.

The George Square plans pledge a 3,721 square metre site will be built with an encompassing ice rink - the first at the Edinburgh Christmas festival since 2018.

Meanwhile, the usual plethora of market stalls and kids activities will be spread out across both of Princes Street’s Gardens.

What sort of Christmas Market stalls, rides and features can we expect?

As well as a new ice rink, visitors can expect to be met with a large variety of stalls, fairground rides and attractions if Underbelly’s plans for its Edinburgh Christmas market 2021 gain approval.

These include the familiar Big Wheel making its return to the East Princes Street Gardens spot, as well as the star flyer beside the Walter Scott Monument.

There will be 62 stalls and four attractions in East Princes Street Gardens, with 15 stall concessions and 11 attractions in the westerly gardens.

Among the Edinburgh Christmas market attractions at the West Princes Street Gardens will be a Christmas Tree Maze and Santa’s Grotto.

Underbelly Co-Directors, Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam said: “The Underbelly team has been working tirelessly to create a bespoke Edinburgh’s Christmas programme that not only provides unforgettable memories and experiences, but also makes visitors feel safe and at ease at all times.

“It’s been a very challenging couple of years for everyone but our proposed plans for Christmas are designed not only to support economic recovery in the city centre, driving footfall to both the East and the West end of the City, but to also bring some much needed cheer and happiness to both residents and visitors.”

