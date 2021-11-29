Edinburgh Christmas Market 2021: 5 of the best food and drink stalls at Edinburgh Christmas Market 2021

Braving the chilly Edinburgh evenings to explore the Christmas Market in the Scottish capital should earn you a delicious reward.
Luckily, there’s plenty to try, including both food and drink throughout the market this year.
Wander down the stalls lining the ice rink on George Street, or dabble in the food and drink options on offer in Princes Street Gardens.
Undefined: readMore
Here are some of the highlights of the food and drink options on offer at Edinburgh Christmas Market.
Undefined: readMore
1. Melted by The Pitt Market
Leith's Pitt Market has brought its own offering from the wealth of food options available from The Pitt in the form of Melted. Melted's main offering is raclette, which is melted cheese over chips. The hot dish is perfect for a savoury treat on a chilly winter night.
Photo: Ian Georgeson Photography
2. Churros Baby Edinburgh
Churros Baby Edinburgh normally sell on the move, but they will be setting up shop on a long-term basis for Edinburgh Christmas Market this year. In terms of what to expect, churros is in the name, but the toppings options take the classic market treat to a new level.
Photo: Ian Georgeson Photography
3. Screaming Peacock
Try unusual meats like venison and pheasant in hand-made burgers from Fife's own Screaming Peacock. Find them on the ice rink on George's Street for a mid-skate bite to eat. Photo: Valeria Boltneva / Pexels / Canva Pro.
Photo: Valeria Boltneva / Pexels / Canva Pro
4. Cold Town Beer
Edinburgh staple, Cold Town Beer, is on offer at Bar Hutte, also on George Street. Sip on a Scottish-brewed beer to go alongside the food options dotted throughout George Street. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photography.
Photo: Ian Georgeson Photography