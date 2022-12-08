They say a dog is for life, not just for Christmas. So it’s important to keep your furry friends safe this festive season

Finance experts NerdWallet, who help people make all the right money moves, have warned pet owners of the risks of Christmas around their furry pals, with dogs and cats most susceptible to toxic festive staples.

Brean Horne, personal finance expert, said: “It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but unfortunately, many traditional decorations and foods are harmful to pets. While most will make them ill, some of them can prove to be fatal, so it’s important that pet owners, even experienced ones, think carefully when it comes to putting up decorations and leaving food around the house. Giving your pet a Christmas dinner is usually fine for most pets, but sticking to pet-safe foods, such as meat (off the bone), plain potatoes and vegetables will ensure they can enjoy the day with you. However, we know that sometimes, even the best-laid plans can go wrong. So should you suspect your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t, or come into contact with any poisonous or toxic substances, it’s important to contact your vet as soon as possible.”

To help ensure that all the family – including those on four paws – has a happy Christmas, here’s how to pet-proof the festivities.

Christmas Decorations

Anyone with a cat knows you have to be cautious with Christmas trees. Often seen as a climbing challenge through a cat’s glare, while the baubles are nothing but toys. Likewise, a dog’s stomach may pop out of their eyes should they see sweet treats, like chocolate and biscuits hung within reaching distance.

To help avoid pet-related accidents, secure your tree in a sturdy base which is designed to support its height. For extra protection, you can attach it to a wall using green string or ribbon and a small hook and eye. If you opt for a real tree, you should ensure any needles on the floor are vacuumed up daily as they can cause a stomach upset if eaten, while sharp points can cut paws and cause cuts in the mouth. Another great tip is to ensure any fairy light cables are taped down, or put in a cable tidy, to ensure little mouths can’t chew through them and cause serious damage – to them and the lights.

Unfortunately, those gorgeous glass baubles are best left off the tree – or at least out of reach. There is a high risk of them breaking if they fall off the tree. And any glass shards that fall into nooks and crannies could pose additional risk to your pet’s health and safety if they accidentally walk on or ingest them.

A few simple tips can make sure your pets have a very merry Christmas.

Edible tree decorations may be great for kids (and big kids), but they’re not so great for pets. The foil-wrapped chocolate treats and salt dough decorations may be tradition, but they’re poisonous to both cats and dogs so should be hung in the fridge or closed cupboard instead.

We all love lighting a candle at Christmas to fill the home with the scent of cinnamon, sugared apples and candy canes. And although they’re great for creating a cosy atmosphere, candles can be easily knocked over by an excited dog or playful kitten. Keeping them out of reach, such as on a study sideboard or a kitchen work surface will help keep everyone safe, while still filling your room with a welcoming aroma.

Christmas food

You might be tempted to give your furry friend a Christmas dinner, just like you, on the big day. And although some Christmas dinner staples are pet-friendly, don’t be guilt-tripped by those loving long looks as you’re plating up – giving your pet all the trimmings could be a recipe for disaster.

Although carved turkey is fine for most dogs and cats, cooked turkey bones are brittle and can result in choking or serious internal issues. Meat substitutes, although don't contain any bones, could pose a risk due to hidden ingredients, such as onions and garlic, which are toxic to cats and dogs. Likewise, key ingredients, like leeks and shallots also pose a risk, so you should refrain from giving them any stuffing or curtain sauces containing these ingredients.

And it’s not just chocolate that’s bad for pets when it comes to desserts: fruit such as grapes, including raisins, sultanas and currants, are poisonous to pets, as are certain types of nuts, so Christmas pudding and cake, Baklava and mince pies are off the menu for our four-legged friends.

Alcohol is also poisonous to cats and dogs, so avoid leaving beverages where they can access them, and always be sure to clean up any spills. It’s also wise to keep any painkillers for the Boxing Day hangover out of reach, too!

Festive greenery

They may be staples of Christmas, but poinsettia, holly, and mistletoe berries are all toxic to cats and dogs if eaten. So, it’s best to avoid having them in the home if possible. If you do decide to decorate with them, make sure they are out of your pet’s reach or in a room they don’t go in.

Winter walks