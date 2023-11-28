These are the festive gifts that make a pair od scoks look positively thoughtful.

As the nation starts planning for Christmas, new research has revealed the most misguided gifts you could ever give a loved one - according to those unfortunate enough to have received them.

The research from Argos found that three in four people (73 percent) have been given an terrible gift for Christmas in the past, ranging from cleaning products to useless vouchers.

Apparently we get an average of two unwanted presents every Christmas, with one in 20 (three percent) of those surveyed admitting they have never received a gift they have truly loved, despite 80 percent dropping hints to friends and loved ones about what they want.

If you are thinking about gifting any of the following, it's time to think again. There are the 17 most unwanted Christmas presents.

1 . A dead plant No amount of water or Baby Bio is rescuing this present.

2 . An expired voucher A voucher for your favourite shop is s great idea - but less so when you need a time machine to use it.

3 . Out of date chocolates It's worse when you only check the 'best before' date when you notice the chocs taste a bit funny.

4 . Toilet roll At the start of the pandemic lockdown a roll of toilet paper might have been a decent enough present. In December 2023, not so much.