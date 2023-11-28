All Sections
These Christmas presents all get the big thumbs down.

Worst Christmas Presents Ever: These are the 17 most common unwanted gifts nobody wants to unwrap

These are the festive gifts that make a pair od scoks look positively thoughtful.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT
 Comment

As the nation starts planning for Christmas, new research has revealed the most misguided gifts you could ever give a loved one - according to those unfortunate enough to have received them. 

The research from Argos found that three in four people (73 percent) have been given an terrible gift for Christmas in the past, ranging from cleaning products to useless vouchers.

Apparently we get an average of two unwanted presents every Christmas, with one in 20 (three percent) of those surveyed admitting they have never received a gift they have truly loved, despite 80 percent dropping hints to friends and loved ones about what they want.

If you are thinking about gifting any of the following, it's time to think again. There are the 17 most unwanted Christmas presents.

No amount of water or Baby Bio is rescuing this present.

1. A dead plant

A voucher for your favourite shop is s great idea - but less so when you need a time machine to use it.

2. An expired voucher

It's worse when you only check the 'best before' date when you notice the chocs taste a bit funny.

3. Out of date chocolates

At the start of the pandemic lockdown a roll of toilet paper might have been a decent enough present. In December 2023, not so much.

4. Toilet roll

