Christmas 2022: For a distinctively Scottish flavour, try smoked salmon

Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest food export and there is a good reason for that. Quite side from being absolutely delicious, a study by the University of Stirling published at the beginning of this year found that Scottish salmon contains higher levels of vitamin D and omega-3 fats than previously thought.

Image: Tim Edgeler/Digital Triangle Creative

Researchers found that a single portion of salmon can provide more than half our daily protein requirements, four and a half times the daily recommendation for omega-3 fats and 70 per cent of our daily vitamin D needs – particularly important during this time of year when sunlight is limited.

But, did we mention the fact that it’s absolutely delicious?

In recent years, top-quality smoked salmon has become synonymous with the festive season – it makes for the perfect party food ingredient and also an ideal or gift.

Native Hebridean Smoked Scottish Salmon from the Harris & Lewis Smokehouse offers something a little extra special for the season of sharing. Winner of Artisan Product of the Year Award at September’s Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards, their fish are raised exclusively on the West Coast and Hebridean islands.

Descended from the wild salmon of North Uist, it offers a leaner and noticeably firmer texture. Cured using a traditional island recipe in Stornoway, the salmon is smoked in a pebble-lined kiln using flavoursome wood shavings from aged Scotch whisky barrels for a distinctively aromatic taste of the Hebrides.

And, in the spirit of giving, the Harris & Lewis Smokehouse has let us in on this tasty yuletide recipe.

St Clements Smoked Salmon Risotto

Serves two

2 tbsp olive oil

350g risotto rice

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1½ litres boiling vegetable stock

170g smoked salmon. chopped

85g low fat mascarpone

3 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped

grated orange zest

lemon zest, plus squeeze of juice

handful rocket

Method

1 Fry the onion in the oil for five minutes. Add the rice and garlic, then cook for two minutes, stirring continuously.

2 Pour in a third of the stock and set the timer to 20 minutes. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the stock has been absorbed, then add half of the rest of the stock and carry on cooking, stirring a bit more frequently, until that has been absorbed.

3 Pour in the last of the stock, stir, then simmer until cooked and creamy.

4 Remove from the heat and add the chopped salmon, mascarpone, parsley, orange and lemon zest.

5 Grind in some black pepper, but don’t add salt as the salmon will be salty enough.

6 Leave for five minutes to settle, then taste and add a little lemon juice if desired.