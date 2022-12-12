News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Can I Get Petrol in Scotland on Christmas Day 2022? Here's what petrol stations will be open at Christmas

It’s less than two weeks until the big day, and here’s where you’ll be able to fill up if your car has an empty tank.

By David Hepburn
2 hours ago
 Comment

Plenty of us will be driving home for Christmas to visit friends and family.

But what happens if you run out of petrol on your way? Will you be able to pop into a service station or forecourt to make sure you get there safely?

Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about which petrol stations will be open.

Hide Ad

Motorway Service Stations

All Motorway Services will remain open 24-hours-a-day throughout Christmas – and it is a condition of their license to do so.

Hide Ad

Having said that, while you will be guaranteed to be able to fill up the tank, you may not have the usual range of food and drink on offer, though you can also be certain of access to a toilet.

Asda Petrol Stations

Hide Ad
Some petrol stations may not be open on Christmas Day.

Asda supermarkets will remain closed on Christmas Day but you will still be able to buy petrol via their ‘pay at pump’ operations.

Hide Ad

BP

BP say their petrol stations are open “24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. So, if customers realise they’ve forgotten something crucial on a public holiday, BP’s service stations offer essential supplies for those last-minute purchases.”

Hide Ad

Esso

Esso will also keep the majority of their filling stations open on Christmas Day, but you can double-check that’s the case on their station locator.

Hide Ad

Morrisons Petrol Stations

Morrisons petrol station forecourts will remain closed on Christmas Day but will be open for the rest of the festive season.

Hide Ad

Shell

Shell will be keeping “most of their petrol stations” open over the whole Christmas period, though some shops will remain closed.

Hide Ad

They advise to double-check on the station you are intending to use on their station locator page.

Tesco Petrol Stations

Hide Ad

Both Tesco stores and their attached petrol stations will be closed on Christmas Day.

ScotlandASDAMorrisons
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.