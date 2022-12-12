It’s less than two weeks until the big day, and here’s where you’ll be able to fill up if your car has an empty tank.

Plenty of us will be driving home for Christmas to visit friends and family.

But what happens if you run out of petrol on your way? Will you be able to pop into a service station or forecourt to make sure you get there safely?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about which petrol stations will be open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorway Service Stations

All Motorway Services will remain open 24-hours-a-day throughout Christmas – and it is a condition of their license to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having said that, while you will be guaranteed to be able to fill up the tank, you may not have the usual range of food and drink on offer, though you can also be certain of access to a toilet.

Asda Petrol Stations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some petrol stations may not be open on Christmas Day.

Asda supermarkets will remain closed on Christmas Day but you will still be able to buy petrol via their ‘pay at pump’ operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BP

BP say their petrol stations are open “24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. So, if customers realise they’ve forgotten something crucial on a public holiday, BP’s service stations offer essential supplies for those last-minute purchases.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esso

Esso will also keep the majority of their filling stations open on Christmas Day, but you can double-check that’s the case on their station locator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons Petrol Stations

Morrisons petrol station forecourts will remain closed on Christmas Day but will be open for the rest of the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shell

Shell will be keeping “most of their petrol stations” open over the whole Christmas period, though some shops will remain closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They advise to double-check on the station you are intending to use on their station locator page.

Tesco Petrol Stations

Advertisement Hide Ad