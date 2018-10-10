Chris Pine to attend Outlaw King premiere in Edinburgh

Hollywood star Chris Pine is to attend the Scottish premiere of the Netflix blockbuster about Robert the Bruce in Edinburgh next week.

The Star Trek favourite, who plays the heroic Scottish monarch, will be joined by co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Howle, James Cosmo and Tony Curran at the Omni cinema on Greenside Place.

Director David Mackenzie, whose previous films include Young Adam, Perfect Sense, and Hell or High Water, will also be at the premiere, along with long-time collaborator, producer Gillian Berrie,

The film was shot at a host of locations across Scotland, including Craigmillar, Blackness and Doune castles, as well as in Aviemore, Glencoe and at Linlithgow Palace.

The production received £1 million in public funding via Creative Scotland but is said to have generated £17.5 million for the economy from the film shoot.