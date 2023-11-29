Careless car drivers risk hefty fines over winter.

The snow has started, making driving more challenging for motorists all across the UK.

We all know that we could be hit in the pocket if we speed or drive in a bus lane, but there are many lesser-known fines that become more of a risk in the cold winter months.

To help out Xcite Car Leasing and motoring expert Will Bullen have revealed five of the winter driving fines that drivers should be aware of.

Will said: “It’s important for drivers to be extra vigilant when driving in winter, to avoid accidents as well as fines. By highlighting these potential fines drivers may not be aware of, hopefully, motorists can avoid paying out a substantial amount, as well as gaining points on their licence."

Here's what you need to know.

Low tyre pressure: £10,000 fine

In cold weather, tyres lose their pressure much more quickly. According to the highway code penalty table, you could be fined £2500 and handed three points for careless driving. This means if you are found to be driving your vehicle in a dangerous condition by letting your tyres go below pressure regulations and legal tread depth rules, you could get a fine for each tyre that fails.

In the winter months, you should check your tyre pressure once a week or you could face a hefty fine. If all four tyres fail, you could be looking at a £10,000 fine and 12 points on your license.”

A snowy registration plate: £1,000 in fine

It’s a well-known fact that leaving snow and ice on your windscreen or roof can result in a fine, but if you aren’t careful to also clear your registration plate, you could be facing up to £1000 in fines. A concealed registration plate, whether covered in snow or dirt and grit from the road, is considered obstructing the police as they use your registration plate to check if your car is properly taxed, insured, and has a valid MOT.

Careless driving on icy roads: £2,500 fine

The definition of careless driving doesn’t simply apply to using your phone or drifting between lanes. Careless driving can include simple mistakes caused by icy conditions. Following another car too closely, driving too quickly (even within the speed limit) and taking a corner too fast can all become hazardous examples of careless driving when icy roads affect braking times and handling.

Wearing snow boots: £100 fine and points on your licence

Wearing warm boots with good tread can seem like a no-brainer if you’re heading out into the snow and ice, but if you’re planning on driving you may want to bring a change of footwear. Highway Code 97 states that you should ensure “clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner”. Violating this code can result in a £100 fine and three points on your driving licence, though it’s more likely that you’ll be given a warning or offered an educational driving seminar instead.

Driving through puddles: £5,000 fine