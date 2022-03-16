Why are petrol prices so high? Why petrol is so expensive in the UK right now and how much it's gone up by (Image credit: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Average petrol prices are continuing to climb higher in line with an overall increased cost of living in the UK.

Prices at the petrol pump have been breaking records in recent days, with the cost of filling up cars becoming more expensive than ever before.

Forecourts across the UK have been seeing prices rising on a daily basis as the continuing war in Ukraine sends the price of oil and fuel skyrocketing across Europe.

Experts are now warning that petrol prices could still reach even higher records of up to £2.40 per litre of petrol and £3 per litre of diesel.

Here’s the reason why petrol prices are so high in the UK right now, how much they have gone up by in the last month and what’s causing the expense of fuel.

What is the average cost of petrol in the UK today?

According to data collected from petrol forecourts across the UK by Experian Catalist, petrol prices have soared once again to an average of £1.65 per litre, with a litre of diesel reaching £1.76 a litre today (Wednesday March 16).

Wednesday morning’s petrol prices reached record highs, rising above Tuesday’s average cost of £1.63 per litre of petrol and £1.73 per litre of diesel.

Why are petrol prices so high in the UK?

Petrol prices are spiking in accordance with rising fuel and oil prices worldwide, with the impact of Russia’s initial invasion and continued bombardment of Ukraine sending oil prices higher in March 2022.

Crude oil rose to more than $105 a barrel in the early days of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with benchmark Brent crude climbing to almost $139 per. barrel on Monday March 7 as new sanctions targeted Russian oil exports.

With much of Europe relying on Russia’s copious oil and gas reserves for its own supply, Western leaders’ pledge to cut off their supplies of oil from Russia and turn to other sources sent oil prices skyrocketing due to increased demand.

The price of oil has a direct impact on the price of petrol and diesel, as well as wholesale fuel prices overall, because crude oil is used to produce petrol and diesel.

Oil prices per barrel returned to more stable prices after their price hike in early March, but the cost of petrol remains high at the pump – and can vary wildly across different areas and forecourts in the UK.

How much has petrol gone up by in the last month?

Experian Catalist’s latest data showed that the increase of petrol costs to £1.65 per litre marks a 16p rise on last month’s petrol prices in the UK, making the cost of filling up a 55-litre family car almost £9 more expensive.

And the rise of diesel to almost £1.80 a litre at £1.76 on Wednesday (March 16) is an increase of 24p on last month’s diesel price.

The considerable increase in petrol prices over the last month, proliferated by increased demand during the Ukraine war, comes after a prolonged increase in the cost of fuel in the UK since the pandemic began.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said drivers "badly need a break from these relentless daily rises".

Mr Williams expressed hope that retailers will "soon start to pass on recent reductions in the price of wholesale fuel", but warned they are "extremely conscious of protecting themselves from any more rises that could suddenly materialise".

He added: "With the Spring Statement just a week away, drivers will be looking to the Chancellor to end their misery by cutting duty or VAT.

"One thing's for sure: simply reiterating that fuel duty has been frozen at 58p a litre simply isn't going to cut it."

Additional reporting by PA

