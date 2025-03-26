A new study has revealed that the Volkswagen Golf is the most listed second-hand car in the UK.
The study, conducted by insurance experts Howden Insurance, analysed data from Auto Trader UK to find out how many listings of each make, model and colour car are available, to determine the most listed second-hand cars.
The average price for each model was also established.
A spokesperson for Howden Insurance said: “Buying a second-hand car is often the most practical choice for many people, as well as the only one they might have, especially with rising costs in the market. The study highlights just how many of the same models are available, showing how these are not just popular but also reliable options, as so many were bought new in the first place.
Here are the 10 most commonly sold pre-used cars in the UK in 2025.
1. Volkswagen Golf
The Volkswagen Golf ranks first for second hand cars in the UK. The most listed colour for this car is grey, followed by black and white. The average cost of a second hand Golf is £11,394. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Ford Fiesta
The Ford Fiesta is second with ther most popular colour blue, followed by black and red. Among the most expensive models, a second-hand Fiesta costs an average of £12,842. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Ford Focus
The Ford Focus comes in third place with blue the most popular colour, followed by black and silver. This model is the cheapest among the top 10, with an average cost of £5,898. | Getty Images
4. BMW 3 Series
Further down the list, the BMW 3 Series is the fourth most listed second-hand car. Blue and grey are the most popular colours. The average cost is £8,809. | Heritage Images via Getty Images