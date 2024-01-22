All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
The chances of your car being stolen partly depends on the make and model you drive.The chances of your car being stolen partly depends on the make and model you drive.
The chances of your car being stolen partly depends on the make and model you drive.

Most Stolen Cars: The 10 models most often targeted by thieves in the UK - from Ford Focus to Land Rover Sport

Latest figures show which cars are most likely to disappear from driveways.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:17 GMT

A new report using dats from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has revealed the UK's most stolen cars.

Leasing comparison website LeaseLoco. analysed the figures to come up with the rankings - with one model stolen on average every 88 minutes.

 In total, 64,087 stolen cars were reported by the police to the DVLA in 2023 compares to 61,106 in 2022 - an increase of almost 5 per cent.

That equates to 176 cars stolen every day, or one car stolen every eight minutes and 12 seconds somewhere in the UK last year.

When it came to electrical vehicles, the Kia Niro was the most stolen electric car last year, with 177 recorded thefts, followed by the Hyundai Ioniq with 139 pinched.

There were also 43 Ferraris, 51 Porsche 911s, 14 Lamborghinis and 29 Teslas stolen last year.

But here are the leaders when it comes to car thefts.

Despite being discontinued half way through 2023, the Ford Fiesta was the most stolen car last year - as it was in 2021 and 2022. 5,976 were taken - that's around 16 every day, or one stolen every 88 minutes, somewhere in the UK.

1. Ford Fiesta

Despite being discontinued half way through 2023, the Ford Fiesta was the most stolen car last year - as it was in 2021 and 2022. 5,976 were taken - that's around 16 every day, or one stolen every 88 minutes, somewhere in the UK.

Photo Sales
Another Ford model is the second most-stolen car in the UK. A total of 2,120 were nicked in 2023, up slightly from the 2,186 taken the year before.

2. Ford Focus

Another Ford model is the second most-stolen car in the UK. A total of 2,120 were nicked in 2023, up slightly from the 2,186 taken the year before.

Photo Sales
A total of 2,038 VW Golf owners had their cars stolen last year - up two from the 2,036 in 2022.

3. Volkswagen Golf

A total of 2,038 VW Golf owners had their cars stolen last year - up two from the 2,036 in 2022.

Photo Sales
The car that saw the largest increase in thefts - by some distance - in 2023 was the Mercedes C-Class. 1,786 were stolen - up nearly 30 per cent from the 1,378 the year before.

4. Mercedes C-Class

The car that saw the largest increase in thefts - by some distance - in 2023 was the Mercedes C-Class. 1,786 were stolen - up nearly 30 per cent from the 1,378 the year before.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page