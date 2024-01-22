Latest figures show which cars are most likely to disappear from driveways.

A new report using dats from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has revealed the UK's most stolen cars.

Leasing comparison website LeaseLoco. analysed the figures to come up with the rankings - with one model stolen on average every 88 minutes.

In total, 64,087 stolen cars were reported by the police to the DVLA in 2023 compares to 61,106 in 2022 - an increase of almost 5 per cent.

That equates to 176 cars stolen every day, or one car stolen every eight minutes and 12 seconds somewhere in the UK last year.

When it came to electrical vehicles, the Kia Niro was the most stolen electric car last year, with 177 recorded thefts, followed by the Hyundai Ioniq with 139 pinched.

There were also 43 Ferraris, 51 Porsche 911s, 14 Lamborghinis and 29 Teslas stolen last year.

But here are the leaders when it comes to car thefts.

1 . Ford Fiesta Despite being discontinued half way through 2023, the Ford Fiesta was the most stolen car last year - as it was in 2021 and 2022. 5,976 were taken - that's around 16 every day, or one stolen every 88 minutes, somewhere in the UK. Photo Sales

2 . Ford Focus Another Ford model is the second most-stolen car in the UK. A total of 2,120 were nicked in 2023, up slightly from the 2,186 taken the year before. Photo Sales

3 . Volkswagen Golf A total of 2,038 VW Golf owners had their cars stolen last year - up two from the 2,036 in 2022. Photo Sales