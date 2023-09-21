Research has revealed Scotland’s most dangerous areas to drive in.
The study, carried out by insurance brokers OneSureInsurance, analysed historical data from the Department for Transport statistics to see which Scotland areas had the highest average collisions per billion vehicle miles over a ten-year period.
Across Scotland the average number of collisions per billion vehicle miles is 242 - over half the average of England, which sits at 550.
So, here are statistically the 10 most dangerous areas of Scotland to drive in.
1. Edinburgh
The City of Edinburgh area is statistically Scotland’s most dangerous area to drive in. Between 2012 and 2021, there were, on average, 505 collisions per billion vehicle miles in the area. 2014 was found to have the highest numbers, with 701 collisions per billion vehicle miles, and 2021 was seemingly the safest, with just 281 collisions per billion vehicle miles.
2. Glasgow
Coming in a close second is Glasgow City, with 466 collisions per billion vehicle miles on average. The area’s most dangerous year was found to be 2012, with 611 collisions per billion vehicle miles, and 2021 was the safest, with just 274.
3. Midlothian
Third place goes to the Midlothian area, including the pretty village of Roslin, which has had 351 collisions per billion vehicle miles on average across the years recorded in the study. Figures were highest in 2012, with 539 collisions per billion vehicle miles, and lowest in 2020, with just 208 collisions per billion vehicle miles.
4. North Ayrshire
Fourth place goes to the North Ayrshire area, including the town of Largs, which follows closely with 333 collisions per billion vehicle miles. Collisions were highest in 2012, with 443 per billion vehicle miles, and at their lowest in 2021, with 205.