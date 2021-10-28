The stunning 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series IV was supplied new by Callanders Garages Ltd of Glasgow to Alexander Whyte Esq of the Whyte & Mackay whisky dynasty – one of just 185 such cars made.
It is now up for sale with H&H Classics on November 17 at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford.
According to its accompanying copy build record, chassis DB4/822/R was delivered to Mr Whyte at Tudor House in Skelmorlie, now home to TV presenter Jean Johansson and her husband Finnish husband Jonatan, a former Rangers star.
Its original owner, Mr Whyte, was a keen motoring enthusiast who had previously owned WO and Derby Bentleys and ordered the Aston Martin in classic Snow Shadow Grey with red leather upholstery. Fitted with a replacement gearbox, overdrive and 3.77:1 rear axle under warranty when it was six months’ old, the DB4 is understood to have remained in Scotland until the mid-1970s.
The car has been in its current ownership for twenty years including a chassis overhaul and engine refresh by marque specialist Excalibur Engineering.
Damian Jones of H&H Classics, said: “This is a true driver's car with uprated suspension and brakes. Arguably the zenith of DB4 evolution, the so-called ‘Series 4’ variant was introduced in September 1961. Some three-and-a-half inches shorter, one-and-a-half inches lower and several hundred pounds lighter than its ‘Series 5’ successor or indeed the DB5, the ‘Series 4’ sported a revised radiator grille design with seven vertical bars and a sleeker, reprofiled bonnet scoop -both features which endured up until the end of DB6 production.”
Bringing a welcome extra dose of performance, it was allied to four-speed all-synchromesh manual transmission with optional overdrive. Short-lived, just 185 ‘Series 4’ cars are understood to have been made between September 1961 and October 1962 plus a number of Special Series-equipped Vantage models.
The 1960s Aston Martins were made famous by Sean Connery when he drove a DB5 series model in Goldfinger. The marque is famous for its metallic grey coachwork, throaty exhaust note and leather interior.