Renault 4 E-Tech Review: EV follows the retro formula, with added practicality

The Renault 4 is another fun, and refined retro-inspired model - can this more practical SUV capture hearts like the Renault 5 EV?

Most likely, you all know Renault launched the electric version of the 5 some time ago to endless headlines and praise from those who, understandably, welcomed its ‘retro’ styling, design and cheeky looks. But flying under the radar shortly afterwards was the new electric Renault 4 E-Tech. Could it possibly be an even better everyday package than the electric 5? Only one way to find out.

First things first, not surprisingly the R4 shares its AmpR Small platform with the R5. But while the R5 focuses on styling and chic looks, the R4 opts for the much more practical approach: hence why Renault labels it a five-door SUV. Not only is it 222mm longer than the R5, it’s also taller, plus its wheelbase is 83mm longer, resulting in more space for rear passengers and a larger boot.

Only one powertrain is available across the R4 range, a 148bhp electric motor connected to a 52kWh battery which drives the front wheels. Renault claims a maximum range of 247-miles on a full charge; that’s just a tad shorter than that of the R5.

Renault designers have naturally paid homage to the original Renault 4 budget hatchback of the Sixties with the newcomer’s side profile featuring the same window shape as the original. Further nods to the old R4 are the vertical tail-lights inspired by the original, as are the subtle lines moulded into the doors. Clever stuff, and not too over-the-top in terms of retro styling. Plus they meld into the modern design cues of squared-off black wheelarches and the roof rails.

What’s it like to drive?

Fun, practical and refined essentially sums up the new R4. While Renault acknowledges it has given the R4 a slightly softer suspension set-up than the R5, it always feels well planted and actually enjoys quick changes of direction. While it may be ‘softer’ than the R5, it still leans towards the ’stiff’ interpretation of suspension. For me that’s no bad thing. Ok, around town there may occasionally be a hardness to the suspension, but this definitely smooths out even at just slightly higher speeds.

In terms of ‘fun’, give the R4 its head under quick acceleration in ’Sport’ mode and you’ll occasionally experience the sensation of torque steer where, under harsh acceleration, the steering wheel squirms a little in your hands. It’s something that used to be pretty commonplace in front-wheel drive models of the Eighties and Nineties, but has now resurfaced with the significant amounts of torque generated by front-wheel drive EVs. Importantly, in the R4 the sensation never has a detrimental effect on the driving experience. It’ll just make you smile.

For everyday use you’re better off flicking the R4 into ‘Comfort’ mode, which will still give you enough oomph to nip away first from junctions or the traffic lights — if that’s what rocks your boat — or even ‘Eco’. Having said that, the latter does leave the R4 struggling to maintain pace on steeper hills, so it’s probably best left for when you really need to maximise economy.

And with its 148bhp, it’s no slouch. The standard 0-62mph sprint is covered in 8.2secs, plus it’ll carry on to a max of 93mph. That’s more than sufficient for a car in this class. It will even tow up to 750kg.

It has one-pedal tech, there’s a healthy suite of adjustable brake regeneration controlled via paddles behind the steering wheel. Completely intuitive to use, the R4’s system slows the car to a controlled stop without using the brake pedal at all.

Charging

Renault has made sure that all 4s can take up to 100kW from a DC rapid charger; that means 30-minutes to charge from 15-80%. And if you’re going from totally flat to totally full, it’ll only take 55-minutes. Standard-fit is an 11kW charger, which means you can benefit from three-phase AC charging. This results in a 4hr 51min recharge from 0-100%. That’s significantly faster than the 7hr 47mins it’ll take you with a 7.4kW wallbox.

Also standard is vehicle-to-load, meaning you can plug a three-pin-fed electrical appliance into the R4. So you can safely boil your kettle, or even plug-in your toaster!

Interior and technology

The French carmaker is on something of a roll at the moment in terms of cabin design. So not surprisingly the R4’s cabin, dashboard and infotainment system are an almost wholesale carryover from the R5. And that’s no bad thing, because the R5’s cabin is brilliant.

Not only is there a groovy-looking dash, but the designers have ensured everyday usability has been a priority. Thankfully climate controls, which so many manufacturers still tuck away deep in the infotainment screen, are instantly accessible via a bank of physical switches lower down on the dash. Not only are they brilliantly simple and easy to use, but there’s a reassuring and quality tactility to them.

The all-round standard of materials used is very good — yes, lower down in the cabin there are some scratchier plastics, but that’s to be expected in a car at this price point — and the seats are very comfortable.

As you would expect, there’s plenty of space in the front for driver and passenger, while in the rear there’s definitely more head and legroom than in the back of the R5, essentially thanks to its more boxy SUV shape and the longer wheelbase. I suspect even six-footers will be able to sit in the rear; but quite for how long I couldn’t be sure.

The feature point in the cabin is the 10.1in touchscreen — standard on all R4s — and that, as well as the display in front of the driver, has a very simple layout which is clear and easy to read. Thankfully the Google-based software is super-easy to use. Full of functionality, it’s really intuitive and even includes Google Maps with built-in EV routing.

And Hallelujah! You know all those incessantly irritating ‘bings and bongs’ you get in so many cars nowadays — and there are a few in the R4 — Renault has a simple, and brilliant solution. Press the ‘My Perso’ button and you switch off everything you don’t want at the flick of a switch. I just wonder why more manufacturers haven’t done something similar?

In terms of bootspace, the R4 is bigger than that of the R5, by 95-litres. The R4 will take 420-litres of stuff, increasing to 1405-litres with the rear seats folded down. For additional security, there’s 55-litres hidden under the floor. Thoughtfully, the R4 has a very low load lip, meaning it’s much easier to load heavy and awkward-shaped items. Worth highlighting also that the R4 has a huge tailgate, certainly in relation to the overall size of the car. And in this top-of-the-range Iconic trim, the tailgate is electrically-operated.

Renault 4 E-Tech Facts and figures Price: From £25,495 (with Govt Electric Car Grant applied) As tested: Iconic £29,495 (incl Grant) Powertrain: Single electric motor, 52kWh battery Power/Torque: 148bhp/181lb/ft Transmission: Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive Top speed / 0-62mph: 93mph / 8.2sec Range: 247-miles (WLTP combined) Charging: Max 100kW DC (15-80% in 30 minutes) CO2: 0g/km Dimensions (length/width/height): 4144mm / 2020mm / 1572mm (with roof rails) On sale: Now

Safety rating

Like the R5, the R4 only received a four-star rating from Euro NCAP, but that’s essentially only because neither are fitted with a centre airbag between the front seats.

But let’s focus on the positives. You get loads of safety kit as standard across all R4s, including lane-departure warning and emergency lane-keeping assistance, plus automatic emergency braking capability in both forward and reverse. Step up to the Iconic trim and you add not only blind-spot warning, but also safe-exit assistance. The latter helps prevent you from opening the door into the path of approaching vehicles.

Every time you start a car, the speed-limit warning system is activated; something that is now mandated. But thankfully it’s one of the ‘bongs’ that can be switched off by pressing the My Perso button.

Trim levels and prices

The R4 is available in three trim levels: Evolution, Techno and top-of-the-range Iconic. Prices start at £26,995 for the Evolution, withe the mid-ranged Techno from £28,995. The range-topping Iconic is £30,995. But importantly, all three trim levels qualify for the Government’s Electric Car Grant, so you can immediately shave £1500 off each of those prices. That means the range actually starts at £25,495.

