Remember city cars? I drove the 2024 Kia Picanto and its still a little charmer

The revamped Kia Picanto city car | Kia

As other carmakers withdraw from the segment, Kia might have just launched the ideal city car

Remember when there used to be a thing called the City Car? Cast your mind back and visualise the Volkswagen up!, the Peugeot 108, Citroen C1, plus the Seat Mii and Skoda CitiGo. Now, as manufacturers focus on electrifying better-selling and, one should stress, more profitable models like family SUVs and saloons, all those models are gone. But one little model continues to proudly fly the city car flag, and that’s the Kia Picanto.

In fact, it’s flying the flag so boldly that Kia has launched a new Picanto. Okay, that’s may be a bit of a marketing stretch. It reality it’s a midlife facelift for the already excellent third-generation Picanto which was originally launched back in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 Picanto — only available now as a five-door — comes with a choice of 1.0- and 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engines, with buyers able to choose from eight models based on the two engines, four trim levels and either a five-speed manual gearbox or an Automated Manual Transmission.

Prices start at £15,595 and rise to £18,445 for the GT-Line S, but we’re driving the mid-spec GT-Line spec which starts at £16,745.

Sounds good: what are the main changes?

Let’s start with the exterior, where the changes look pretty significant. The front now gets much more squarer look, tying in the aesthetics of the much, much bigger EV9 plus the new Sorento. Kia’s ’Tiger Nose’, thankfully, retains its position ensuring the front makes a striking visual impact. And while there’s front running lights, at the rear there is now also a new light bar. The GT-Line adds a sporty-looking bodykit, complete with rear diffuser. I know, it’s now a city car with a rear diffuser … buy hey, why not?

There’s nothing drastically new about the interior, but Kia has ensured the principal materials and technology have been significantly updated. The overall cabin design though is attractive.

Gone are the analogue gauges of its predecessor, replaced by what is a fairly basic digital gauge cluster with big numbers for the speed and revs. Somehow though it suits the Picanto perfectly.

The eight-inch touchscreen from the previous-iteration’s high-spec models is now standard across the 2024 range, as is the 4.2-inch driver’s display. Ok, the larger touchscreen does run an older version of Kia’s software, but it works in a simple, logical way. Plus it also includes built-in navigation. Oh: you’ll need a USB-A connection to access Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder is still the entry-powerplant, though it now delivers 62bhp instead of — wait for it! — the previous 66bhp.

Gone is the 99bhp turbo version, a victim of fleet CO2 averages, but Kia has reintroduced its 1.2-litre four-cylinder. Originally jettisoned from the range in 2020, it returns but with output again reduced from the previous 83bhp to 77bhp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Picanto features a large touchscreen display | The new Picanto features a large touchscreen display

The entry-level trim is the ‘2’, followed by the GT-Line, ‘3’, and GT-Line S. The ‘2’, ‘3’ and GT-Line models only come with the 1.0-litre, while the GT-Line S is only available with the 1.2.

But even on the ‘2’, the level of standard equipment is appealing. An eight-inch touchscreen navigation, 4.2-inch driver display screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four-speaker audio system, 1x USB-A port for media connection (front), 1x USB-C charging port (front), plus rear parking sensors and reversing camera system, automatic headlights, front fog lights and 60:40 split folding rear seats are all standard. Black cloth upholstery and 14in alloys complete the package.

Step up to the much more sporty-looking GT-Line and you add model-specific exterior styling, LED headlights and rear lights; electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors with LED indicators; privacy glass for rear windows and tailgate; GT-Line interior styling with alloy pedals and details; black and grey artificial leather upholstery and 16in GT-Line alloys.

Picanto ‘3’ also gets 16in alloys, plus heated front seats and steering wheel, smart key with motion sensor, automatic air conditioning and wireless mobile phone charger. While the range-topping GT-Line S gets special exterior and interior styling, a sliding sunroof and 16in GT-Line alloys.

Facts and figures Kia Picanto GT-Line Price: £16,745 Engine: 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol Power/Torque: 62bhp/93Nm Transmission: Five-speed manual Top speed / 0-62mph: 90mph / 15.4sec Fuel economy 52.3mpg CO2 121g/km Dimensions (length/width/height in mm): 3605/1900/1485mm On sale: Now

Is it good to drive?

Worth mentioning from the start that the driving position is typically city car. There’s no reach adjustment for the steering column and the seats are fairly flat.

Driving the 1.0-litre three-cylinder can be quite fun. Because it tips the scales at less than a tonne, the Picanto’s 62bhp and 93Nm of torque results in nippy performance around town. It can actually be quite a hoot.

The gearshift is positive and confident, but just be aware that because it’s been short-geared you will find yourself changing gear regularly. But at least it’s a smooth shift. Steering is quick, but equally well-weighted which creates the perfect combination for city driving and sitting on the motorway. At those motorway speeds there is a little road and wind noise, but in town you’ll get to love the three-cylinder’s traditional thrummy soundtrack.

So, what’s the verdict?

Well equipped, practical — you can squeeze four adults in, plus the boot space at 255-litres is competitive for a city car — sporty-looking in GT-Line trim, and competitively priced, the 2024 Picanto is certainly a rival to the likes of the Dacia Sandero, Toyota Aygo X and the Hyundai i10.