Porsche finally reveals electric Macan with 381-mile range

The all-electric Macan will have a 381-mile range. Credit: Porsche

It seems we’ve been waiting for ages to finally see it, but at last Porsche has revealed its hugely-anticipated all-electric Porsche Macan. At launch two models will be available, the Macan 4 which will cost from £69,800 in the UK with a range of 381-miles, and the more powerful 630bhp Macan Turbo which will set you back £95,000.

Due to arrive in the second half of 2024, the electric Macan will be sold alongside the petrol version until the end of ’25 when the line-up will become totally electric.

The new mid-sized SUV, despite looking smaller than the current Macan, is actually 100mm longer overall and includes an extra 86mm in the wheelbase. It’s actually 4784mm long, 1938mm wide and 1622mm tall, making it just 2mm lower than the existing petrol model.

Inside, the cabin replicates the modern-day Porsche look with a 12.9-inch curved driver’s display and 10.9in touchscreen interface. Cleverly, and thoughtfully, volume and air conditioning controls sit separately on the floating centre console, plus there’s a wireless phone charging platform located below. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Worth highlighting, the native infotainment system is now based on an Android framework which is constantly connected to the internet. Not only does that make the system more responsive and flexible than previously, but it allows Tesla-like over-the-air updates to be delivered. The Android set-up also allows for a ‘Hey Porsche’ voice assistant as well as a new Porsche App Centre.

As for interior space, the increase in wheelbase has resulted in greater legroom for both front and rear occupants, while bootspace is now 540-litres, up by 43-litres on the petrol Macan. There’s also a handy 84-litre ‘frunk’.

Sitting on the all-new PPE platform, which has been co-developed with Audi, both electric Macans will have dual-motors sending power to all four wheels, and will each use a gross 100kWh battery pack, 95kWh of which is usable. And because the latter is mated to a state-of-the-art 800V electrical system which is able to support up to 270kW charging speeds, owners will be able to recharge their Macan’s battery from 10-80% in only 21 minutes.

The ‘entry-level’ Macan 4 will deliver up to 402bhp on overboost and 650Nm of torque, making it capable of reaching 62mph from standstill in 5.1secs. Plus it’ll cover 381-miles.

The more powerful Macan Turbo ups the power dramatically to 630bhp and 1000Nm of torque, and while it covers 0-62mph in an eye-watering 3.3s, the WLTP range only drops 15-miles to 366-miles. Top speeds? Macan 4 tops out at 136mph, with the Turbo hitting 161mph.

Porsche boffins have introduced a raft of new technology to ensure the electric Macan drivers and handles like … well, a Porsche. The Macan 4 runs on standard steel springs but get Porsche’s new dual-valve adaptive dampers, while air-suspension is an option. An optional rear-wheel steering system helps reduce the turning circle to just 11.1m. Opt for the Turbo and air comes as standard. The suspension system also integrates an electronically controlled limited slip differential with torque vectoring capability on the rear axle.

Aero efficiency has also been high on the designers’ to-do list, and their work has resulted in an impressive rating of just 0.24Cd. Significant contributors to achieving that figure are a mostly flat floor, active aero flaps around the nose and underbody, plus a new active rear wing which helps trim the air as it leaves the rear of the car. Other design cues on the new Macan include a split headlight design, a full-width light bar and a fastback silhouette which certainly subtly changes the SUV’s looks compared to the current, more robust version.

Buyers will be able to choose from a range of wheel options and sizes, between 19in and 22in. Electric range will, of course, be reduced as the wheel size increases.