Jaguar has released images and teaser footage of its new concept car, the Type 00 - pronounced Type Zero Zero - shortly after the controversial unveiling of its new logo, which seemed to ditch its iconic ‘growler’ and ‘leaper’ logos in favour of a simplified font and monogram crest.

The new designs were revealed in Miami as part of Jaguar’s presence at Miami Art Week, which officially kicked off on Monday 2 December. The ‘Leaper’ crest made an unexpected appearance on the concept.

Commenting on the design, Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern OBE said: “Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination. It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen. A vision which strives for the highest level of artistic endeavour.”

‘Type 00’ refers to the brand’s new zero emissions philosophy as it tries to reposition as an electric-only luxury car maker. Revealed in two colours, ‘Miami Pink’ and ‘London Blue’, the production-ready car won’t be shown until ‘late 2025’. It is expected to cost more than £100,000 and have up to 478 miles of range and be capable of adding 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

Jaguar’s release does caution that specification may change before the car hits full production as technology evolves. A disclaimer at the end of the release reads: “This document is a snapshot of where we are today and is not a guide to specifications or availability.”

Interior images of the car, which appear to be computer generated, suggest a high-end luxury interior with pale wood detail and cream leather upholstery, with a panoramic sunroof but no rear windscreen. The mock-ups also suggest the GT model will have dihedral doors.

While the public should expect changes to the design before the car hits production - particularly in the stylish but uncomfortable-looking interior - Jaguar wants the variant that hits forecourts from 2026 to be as faithful as possible to the current design.

Flanked on stage by two cars in Miami, Gerry McGovern told onlookers: “Those of you that know me, know I don’t believe in concepts unless they become a reality.”

1 . Jaguar Type 00 interior concept The plush, minimalist interior of the Type 00 concept | Jaguar Photo: Jaguar Photo Sales

2 . An exterior shot of the Jaguar Type 00 in Miami pink An exterior shot of the Jaguar Type 00 in Miami pink | Jaguar Photo: Jaguar Photo Sales

3 . The Rear of the Jaguar Type 00 in London Blue. The concept image appears to have no windscreen The Rear of the Jaguar Type 00 in London Blue. The concept image appears to have no windscreen | Jaguar Photo: Jaguar Photo Sales

4 . Despite controversy over the rebrand, the new Type 00 does appear to feature the iconic 'leaper' badge Despite controversy over the rebrand, the new Type 00 does appear to feature the iconic 'leaper' badge | Jaguar Photo: Jaguar Photo Sales