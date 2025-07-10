Mazda reveals new CX-5 family SUV with more space

Due to arrive in showrooms in summer 2026, the new CX-5 will go head-to-head with the likes of the Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai, Ford Kuga and Hyundai Tucson.

While other manufacturers are steering towards full electrification, Mazda remains committed to a multi-pronged approach to fuels believing that’s the best way to improve sustainability in the near future. As a result, the new-gen CX-5 is powered solely by a 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G 141ps petrol engine, paired with 24V Mazda M Hybrid technology. The front-wheel version will scamper from standstill to 62mph in 10.5secs. And while it will also be available with four-wheel drive, currently there are no plans for an EV version.

So what’s new outside?

The most noticeable change outside comes at the front where a new vertical headlight arrangement gives the CX-5 a rather more aggressive look than its predecessor. At the rear the tail-light clusters have been redesigned and now have similar styling cues to that of the larger CX-80, plus there’s a set of twin exhaust pipes which give a more sporting look.

Check out the tailgate and you’ll notice the Mazda logo has disappeared, to be replaced by the word ‘Mazda’ in typeface form, similar to new models from the likes of Lexus and Skoda.

As for the rest of its styling and proportions, it’s all very similar to its predecessor, which is no bad thing.

What about inside?

Out has gone the Mazda logo from the centre of the steering wheel, to again be replaced by the word ‘Mazda’. Gone too are a number of physical switchgear buttons and knobs. The vast majority of functions, unfortunately including the climate controls, are now operated via the touchscreen. There are still controls on the steering wheel, but rather than individual buttons they’re now panels. From a positive perspective, it certainly means the new CX-5 is one the most minimalist Mazdas in the model range.

Buyers get the choice of two touchscreen sizes, depending on which trim level they opt for. Most come with a 12.9-inch screen, but the range-topping Homura increases that to 15.6in. Both use Mazda’s latest software which has been developed in conjunction with Google.

What trim levels are available?

There are now just four offerings — Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura — as Mazda bids to make the choices simpler for buyers. Standard kit across all four is pretty good, including LED headlights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and alloy wheels. Step-up to the Centre-Line or above and you add faux or real-leather upholstery, a power tailgate and privacy glass. Opt for the Exclusive-Line and you can have part-white leather, which personally I’ve always found attractive.

Is the new CX-5 still as practical?

Definitely. It’s a tad larger than the model it’ll replace, being 115mm longer, 15mm wider and 30mm taller, plus it has an extended wheelbase, all of which combine to give the new model enhanced road presence and stability. It also means good head and legroom in both the front and rear, even for taller occupants. Plus the rear doors have been designed to open wider than before to aid the fitting of child car seats.

There’s also an increase in boot capacity. With all five seats in place — there’s a 40:20:40 split-folding bench for extra versatility — stowage is now 583-litres, significantly more than the 521-litres of the Skoda Karoq, and even more than the Nissan Qashqai’s 479-litres. Not only is loading easier now thanks to a lower loading lip, but the increased capacity means the newcomer will have one of the biggest boots in its class.

Engine and performance details?

While there were rumours the new CX-5 would boast plug-in hybrid or full-hybrid technology, Mazda has stuck to its core principal and — certainly at launch — will only offer the SUV with its latest naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre Skyactiv G petrol engine. This replaces the previous 2.0-litre base unit.

Producing 140bhp and 238Nm of torque, Mazda says the 2WD will cover 0-62mph in 10.5secs, with the 4WD version taking 0.4s longer. More important than the sheer figures is the fact the new CX-5 again promises to remain as one of the more engaging cars to drive in the mid-size SUV class, again building on Mazda’s sporty nature.

If there’s one slight disappointment it’s that the super-slick manual gearbox in the previous CX-5, which so mirrored the sportiness of the gear-change found in the iconic MX-5, is no longer. The new CX-5 is available only with a single six-speed automatic.

On the positive side, the all-new CX-5 does benefit from chassis and suspension updates, which result in enhanced ride comfort and road handling.

And if you really want an all-electric Mazda — remember, the fully-electric MX-30 is no longer available in the UK — you’ll need to wait for the forthcoming 6e, which again is due in 2026.

What about prices?

Far too early to have those confirmed. But whisper it: expect it to be in the range of the current model … with perhaps even a lower entry price. Given the current range starts at around £31,500 and tops-out at £37,000, it promises to make the new CX-5 an attractive prospect for families.