Kia Sportage 2025 Review: new kit brings top-seller up to date - here's the one I would choose

The Kia Sportage HEV in 'Fusion White' | Kia

Kia’s top seller gets tech, styling and efficiency upgrades

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It probably will not come as any surprise to you, given how many you’ll see every day on our roads, but the Sportage family SUV is Kia’s biggest-seller in the UK. Consider this: in its lifetime 469,000 Sportage models have been sold in the UK. Last year it was the largest-selling SUV in the UK with more than 41,000 sold. Not only that, it’s the Korean company’s top-seller on mainland Europe — it’s built in Zilina in Slovakia — and the wider world. So when the company decides to give this, the fifth-generation Sportage a midlife facelift, it’s an event worthy of consideration.

Not surprisingly, the update centres on new styling in line with the latest Kia EV models, more tech, and better efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 2025 Sportage, of course, starts life from a hugely successful and strong baseline. It’s already a well equipped and good to drive, reasonably priced, and some would say a ‘great’ all-round family SUV. Now with its new, bold Kia family external styling, allied to trim levels to suit all budgets, plus a spacious interior, the Sportage is ready to elevate itself to yet another level. And it’s still very competitively priced starting at £30,885.

That’s probably no bad thing because its rivals in a hugely competitive marketplace — think Nissan Qashqai, Seat Ateca, Skoda Karoq, Ford Kuga and Hyundai Tucson — are no pushover.

Model range

The Sportage range is short, compact and easy to understand. Each Sportage in the UK is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine with different levels of hybridisation. That means a pure petrol version, a full hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. The diesel, which was dropped in 2023, not surprisingly doesn’t return. And when it comes to trim levels, there are just three: Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S.

The entry-level four-cylinder 148bhp 1.6-T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine drives the front wheels. It’s smooth and quiet, and is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. I drove the manual version in Pure trim and it’s an absolute joy to drive. The shift is light, with a reassuring ‘click’ when it engages, with the clutch equally light. It’s a delight to drive around town. And when you need to, it’ll cover 0-62mph in 9.0secs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kia Sportage HEV in 'Fusion White' | Kia

I also drove the automatic. I mated it to the Hybrid — the 235bhp Sportage HEV, in mid-range GT-Line spec — which has the assistance of an electric motor and benefits from the six-speed torque converter transmission. Compared to the normal automatic, the system in the Hybrid enjoys a more immediate throttle response simply due to the fact the electric motor fills the gap while the gearbox downshifts. The petrol hybrid (HEV) is capable of driving short distances on electric-only, and covers 0-62mph in 8.1s.

Worth highlighting that most versions of the HEV come with front-wheel drive as standard; all-wheel drive is only available in the top-spec GT-Line S trim.

There’s no plug-in hybrid yet, but it’s in the pipeline. Details of the 2025 Sportage PHEV have yet to be confirmed, so we’ll need to wait and see what improvements there will be to emissions and fuel economy.

Interior

To be honest, inside it’s very similar to the previous version. But look around and you’ll spot some improvements, the most noticeable being the new two-spoke steering wheel, which I rather like. As you would expect, the entry-level Pure gets black cloth seats, while the GT-Line and above swap those for nicer seats with vegan leather and suede upholstery. They also benefit from leather being fitted to various places, including on the door armrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The touchy-feely bits of switchgear all feel solid and reassuringly tactile, while switches are well-damped and — certainly at eye-level — the squishy plastics have a quality look and touch to them. It’s only when you look down at the normally out-of-sight areas that you spot the cheaper, scratchy plastic. But let’s face it, they’re likely to get kicked and scuffed in everyday usage anyway.

The Kia Sportage HEV interior in 'Pure' specification | Kia

The driving position is comfortable, plus there’s loads other steering wheel and seat adjustment. Standard kit includes electric lumbar support. Opt for the GT-Line S and you add electrically-adjustable seats and a handy memory function.

Space and praciticality

Those in the front get a light, airy space with loads of head, leg and shoulder room. That’s even the case with the standard-fit panoramic sunroof of the GT-Kine S in place. Clever stowage binnacles ensure there’s enough stowage for all your odds and ends in the front, with trays for a phone and keys, two cupholders behind the gear lever, and a decent lidded centre cubby box all helping to make life easier. Even the door pockets can swallow a decent-sized bottle of water.

Rear passengers also get a generous amount of space, especially compared to a number of rival family SUVs. There’s enough head and elbow room to make two tall adults comfortable, plus a tad more rear legroom than in the Hyundai Tucson. At a push, it’d just be possible to fit three adults sitting abreast in the rear. Hmmm …. but I wouldn’t want to be travelling a long distance, plus the unfortunate person in the middle will need to sit with their feet straddling a hump in the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luggage space is pretty good. Biggest is the petrol-only version which can take 591-litres of stuff, beating the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Ford Kuga and Nissan Qashqai. The HEV drops slightly to 587-litres, Standard on both the petrol and hybrid versions is a height-adjustable boot floor which sits flush with the boot opening in its highest setting.

As you would suspect, the rear seats split and fold in a 40/20/40 configuration. Thoughtfully, there are levers in the boot which allow you to fold the seats from there. Worth mentioning though, the rear seats can’t be slid forward or back, as you can in the likes of the Ford Kuga.

Technology and infotainment

In terms of technology, the Sportage is on a par with most of its rivals. The 12.3in touchscreen, fitted to all versions of the Sportage, comes with built-in satnav, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It responds quickly to input, and the graphics on the screen are sharp.

Thankfully there’s a touch-sensitive panel below the touchscreen with shortcuts for the climate-control system and other commonly used functions. The range-topping GT-Line S gets a wireless phone-charging tray ahead of the gear selector, plus an upgraded Harman Kardon stereo and ambient lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drive and performance

Comfortable, best sums up the driving experience. Kia boffins haven’t made any changes to the Sportage’s suspension set-up, so it remains as pliant as the pre-facelift model. The result? It copes admirably with town centre potholes and ridges at low speeds. It’s a composed family SUV where the focus has undeniably been focus on comfort.

Both the petrol and the HEV Hybrid I drove fall into the quiet side of interior engine noise. The petrol isn’t particularly loud, and while the HEV can run in near silence in electric-only mode, even when the petrol engine kicks in the cabin remains a relaxing place to be. Sure, floor the loud pedal and you’ll hear the engine, but drive the Hybrid normally and you’ll be in a happy place.

Facts and figures Kia Sportage Pure HEV Price: From £34,425 Powertrain: 1598cc four-cylinder turbo petrol Power/Torque: 235bhp / 280lb/ft Transmission: Six-speed automatic, front-wheel drive Top speed / 0-62mph: 122mph / 7.9sec Fuel Consumption 50.4mpg (WLTP combined) CO2: 128g/km Dimensions (length/width/height): 4540mm / 1865mm / 1645mm On sale: Now

Pricing

Prices are competitive. The facelifted Kia Sportage Pure — which includes LED headlights, silver roof rails, black cloth seat upholstery, six-speaker audio system, forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 and 17in alloys as standard — starts at £30,885 for the petrol (£34,425 HEV).

Next up is the GT-Line trim, which starts at £33,385 (£36,925 HEV) and adds goodies including black and white Bio PU leather and suede seat upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, privacy glass to rear windows and tailgate, GT-Line exterior styling, and 18in or 19in alloys with GT-Line styling to ICE and HEV models respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range-topping GT-Line S further adds such luxuries as ventilated front seats, heated outer rear seats, electric driver and front passenger seat adjustment with driver’s memory function, powered tailgate, customisable ambient lighting, eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, remote Smart Parking Assist 1.0 (HEV only), forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0, 360-degree surround view monitor and Parking Collision Avoidance Assist. Yours from £40,285 (£43,725 HEV).

All facelifted Sportage models are covered by Kia’s comprehensive seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Verdict