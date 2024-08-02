Kia Sorento 2024 Review: stylish 7-seat SUV retains its practical appeal

The new Sorento takes its design inspiration from the flagship EV9. Credit: Kia | Kia

Versatile and well made SUV gets tech and visual upgrades

There are times in life when the basic needs of life demands and expectations must simply be addressed. Why over-complicate a situation? Why allow yourself to be lured by glitzy razzmatazz when, in reality all you want, and need, is something to do the job you specifically require it to do. Life really can be that simple at times. And that straightforward, uncluttered, streamlined and economic approach is exactly what more and more families are doing when they come to buying their new car.

Now, I’m not saying the newly-facelifted 2024 version of the seven-seat Kia Sorento SUV is the answer to all our dreams. It’s not. But boy is it useful. Not only is it an extremely versatile seven-seat SUV, but it’s well-equipped, well-made, spacious, something of a ‘modern-day’ looker, and sensibly priced. In many ways it reflects Kia’s traditional strengths.

The Sorento has always been something of a family favourite in the UK, and this facelifted version of the fourth-generation model is sure to build on that following. Like the pre-facelift model, buyers can choose from three powerplants: there’s a self-charging hybrid delivering 212bhp, a 2.2-litre, 190bhp diesel and a 249bhp plug-in hybrid.

You can now also choose from nine different configurations with ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4’ trim levels offered on each of the three powertrains.

Prices range start from £41,995 for the entry-level ‘2’ model in diesel guise — that’s more than £3000 less than the run-out ‘Edition’ of the pre-facelift. And even the entry ‘2’ comes with decent standard kit, including heated front seats, a reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers plus six USB-C charge ports and 17in alloys.

Entry to the ‘3’ trim level starts at £46,195. This brings you more goodies, including black leather seats, an uprated sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, tinted windows, a 360-degree camera, self-levelling rear suspension and 19in alloys.

Kia says the ‘4’ trim level will be the most popular. Starting at £50,695 for the diesel, and topping out at £55,995 for the PHEV, the standard kit includes black Nappa leather seats with ventilation and memory function, a panoramic sunroof, a digital rear view mirror and whopping 20in wheels. But it also introduces some new tech, including a customisable head-up display, ambient lighting and clever fingerprint recognition for security.

Kia says the 1.6-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder self-charging hybrid will be the most popular in the UK, so that’s what we have here. In ‘2’ trim, prices start at a very competitive £42,995.

It looks pretty good, there’s no getting away from the fact it takes certain design cues from its much larger stablemate, the all-electric EV9. With the Sorento, Kia marketing bods suggest the new changes “embody futuristic boldness for a more premium look”. Ah; right.

Anyway. As with the EV9, the Kia badge has been relocated to the bonnet and the Sorento incorporates Kia’s new ‘star map’ headlight shape. Also at the front there’s a new interpretation of Kia’s ‘tiger nose’ grille, plus animated indicators. At the rear there’s a redesigned bumper, which incorporates a wide skid plate and which Kia says gives the Sorento a more off-road look, plus a new LED rear light design.

All-wheel drive is standard on all versions of the Sorento. The system also comes with Kia’s ‘Terrain Mode’ system which allows drivers to choose from ‘mud’, ‘snow’ and ‘sand’ modes.

What’s it like to drive?

Much as it was before really, which is no bad thing. The self-charging hybrid uses a relatively small 1.49kWh battery which is located under the front seat. This in turn sends power to an electric motor which can drive the Sorento by itself at low speeds.

Kia is tightlipped about what speed the petrol engine kicks in, but I found it ran silently in EV-mode until around the 31-32mph mark. Not a truly scientific test, but a good indicator. And with the electric motor delivering 86bhp, it’s pretty zippy at low speeds.

The Sorento gets Kia’s latest dash layout, seen in both the EV6 and EV9 | Kia

Between both the electric motor and the 1.6-litre petrol engine, combined output is 212bhp with a torque figure of 367Nm. That power is delivered to all four wheels via a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission.

Not surprisingly, the Sorento is set up for ride quality and comfort rather than out-and-out driver engagement. C’mon, it’s a family SUV. You’re not going to be ‘chucking it round corners’.

And while the 17in alloys do look on the small side, and somewhat lost in the wheelarches — unlike the 19s which enhance the stature of the Sorento no end — the smaller wheels with their deep profile certainly help absorb all but the most severe bumps in the road. Important to stress, the better-looking 19in wheels were just as absorbing.

For a car its size — it’s 4815mm long, 1695mm tall and 1900mm wide — it never felt unwieldy, even on some narrow Surrey roads. The cabin is also a quiet, refined place to be ensconced in, very little wind noise intrusion.

Facts and figures Kia Sorento Hybrid '2' Price: £42,995 Engine: 1.6-litre petrol turbocharged four-cylinder, plus electric motor Power/Torque: 212bhp/367Nm Transmission: Six-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Top speed / 0-62mph: 113mph / 9.7sec Fuel economy 42.2mpg CO2 153g/km Dimensions (L/W/H): 4815/1695/1900mm On sale: Now

What’s the cabin like?

Stylish. The Sorento gets Kia’s latest dash layout, seen in both the EV6 and EV9. Thankfully controls for the climate and radio are on a familiar strip of touch-sensitive buttons which are among the best touch-sensitive controls in the industry. Not only are they responsive, but they’re clearly labelled.

There’s a new dual screen set-up on top of the dash, with two 12.3in screens. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come with wireless connection as standard. Kia’s infotainment system also houses satnav.

The quality of all the touch points and surface materials in the cabin have been raised to a higher level, with sustainability a core point, meaning more artificial leather and recycled cloth.

How easy is it to access the third row of seats?

Good question. And actually Kia boffins have engineered the Sorento well, actually allowing easy access to the sixth and seventh seats. The middle row can be easily slid back and forward, or recline, plus they have a 60:40 split-fold option.

The rearmost two seats | Kia

I’m 5ft 8in and could sit comfortably in the third row, though I’m not sure how long I’d be truly comfortable on a long run. A six-footer could also access and sit in row three, but the high floor does mean their legs will be quite bunched up.

But really, how often are you going to put a six-footer there? it’s a brilliant option for a growing family with kids. They’ll love it.

Verdict

Long gone, really, are the days of the seven-seat family MPV (remember those?). Instead the large family SUV has become much more acceptable. And in this market, the Sorento shines.