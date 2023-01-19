Genesis announces first Scottish retail space to open in Edinburgh

Premium car maker reveals plans for its first UK Studio outside of London to open in 2023

Premium car maker Genesis is to open its first Scottish site later this year.

The Korean challenger to BMW, Audi and Mercedes will launch its third “studio” in Edinburgh in the summer - its first retail space outside of London.

The brand, which sponsors the Scottish Open, said the decision to open its latest space in Scotland was a reflection of strong sales north of the border since the brand launched in 2021 and would bring its unique sales approach closer to Scottish customers.

The exact site of the new studio has not been confirmed but Genesis says it will be in the “heart” of the capital. Following the design brief of Genesis Studios around the world, the Edinburgh site will follow traditional Korean architecture and minimalist interior design, with exposed concrete and traditional wooden beams.

Like a number of other brands, including Tesla and Polestar, Genesis’s studios are more like retail stores than traditional car dealerships. Located in major shopping areas, they allow potential buyers to configure their car and see first-hand the materials, colours and trim available. Test drives can also be arranged from the customer’s home.

“Since launching in 2021 we have seen strong sales in Scotland, and our cars have been recognised two years in a row in the Scottish Car of the Year awards,” said Andrew Pilkington, managing director at Genesis Motor UK.

“The response to Genesis has been very positive in Scotland and we are sure this will continue as we prepare to open our Edinburgh Studio. We are looking forward to recruiting our Edinburgh based retail and support teams and welcoming our Scottish guests this summer.”

In 2021 the brand’s GV80 was named best luxury SUV at the Scottish Car of the Year awards, an accolade followed up by the GV70, which was named the best large SUV in 2022.