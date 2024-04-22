Where you are driving in Scotland has an impact on the likelihood of you being in an accident.Where you are driving in Scotland has an impact on the likelihood of you being in an accident.
Safest Places To Drive: Here are the 10 areas of the UK with fewest accidents - including six in Scotland

Scotland dominates the list.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:46 BST

New research has revealed the UK’s safest areas to drive in, with Scotland leading the way.

The study by car parts marketplace Ovoko￼ historical data from the Department for Transport statistics to see which UK areas had the lowest average collisions per billion vehicle miles between 2013 and 2022.

Here’s what they found.

The Scottish council area of Perth and Kinross area is statistically the safest part of the UK to drive in. Between 2013 and 2022, there were, on average, 122.73 collisions per billion vehicle miles in the area. 2019 was found to have the lowest numbers, with 78 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

The Scottish council area of Perth and Kinross area is statistically the safest part of the UK to drive in. Between 2013 and 2022, there were, on average, 122.73 collisions per billion vehicle miles in the area. 2019 was found to have the lowest numbers, with 78 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Coming in second was the Shetland Islands, with an average of 127.25 collisions per billion vehicle miles. The area’s safest year was found to be 2022, with just 43 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Coming in second was the Shetland Islands, with an average of 127.25 collisions per billion vehicle miles. The area’s safest year was found to be 2022, with just 43 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Third place goes to the Monmouthshire area, located in Wales. It has had 131.85 collisions per billion vehicle miles on average across the years recorded in the study. Figures were lowest in 2016, with 102 collisions per billion vehicle miles, making it the safest year.

Third place goes to the Monmouthshire area, located in Wales. It has had 131.85 collisions per billion vehicle miles on average across the years recorded in the study. Figures were lowest in 2016, with 102 collisions per billion vehicle miles, making it the safest year.

Fourth place goes to another Scottish area - Moray, including the town of Bickie, with 132.79 collisions per billion vehicle miles. Collisions were lowest in 2021, making it the safest year, with 59 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Fourth place goes to another Scottish area - Moray, including the town of Bickie, with 132.79 collisions per billion vehicle miles. Collisions were lowest in 2021, making it the safest year, with 59 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

