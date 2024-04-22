New research has revealed the UK’s safest areas to drive in, with Scotland leading the way.
The study by car parts marketplace Ovoko￼ historical data from the Department for Transport statistics to see which UK areas had the lowest average collisions per billion vehicle miles between 2013 and 2022.
1. Perth and Kinross
The Scottish council area of Perth and Kinross area is statistically the safest part of the UK to drive in. Between 2013 and 2022, there were, on average, 122.73 collisions per billion vehicle miles in the area. 2019 was found to have the lowest numbers, with 78 collisions per billion vehicle miles.
2. Shetland Islands
Coming in second was the Shetland Islands, with an average of 127.25 collisions per billion vehicle miles. The area’s safest year was found to be 2022, with just 43 collisions per billion vehicle miles.
3. Monmouthshire
Third place goes to the Monmouthshire area, located in Wales. It has had 131.85 collisions per billion vehicle miles on average across the years recorded in the study. Figures were lowest in 2016, with 102 collisions per billion vehicle miles, making it the safest year.
4. Moray
Fourth place goes to another Scottish area - Moray, including the town of Bickie, with 132.79 collisions per billion vehicle miles. Collisions were lowest in 2021, making it the safest year, with 59 collisions per billion vehicle miles.