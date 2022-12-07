Learner drivers are being urged to check if their practical driving test has been cancelled or rescheduled due to strike action by examiners.
Driving examiners around the country are set to walk out in December and January as part of wider strike action by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS union). The union, which represents workers in a number of government departments, is taking action in a fight over pay, pensions and job security.
The strikes will not affect theory tests but will affect candidates sitting car, motorcycle, lorry, bus, coach and tractor tests, as well as trainee driving instructors sitting their ADI part two or three tests.
The action leaves learners who have already endured two years of disruption, cancellations and long waiting lists facing even further issues and the possibility of having their scheduled test cancelled again. Recent figures revealed that candidates in some areas face a wait of up to six months to get a test appointment as almost half a million learners try to secure a slot.
What if my test is affected?
Learners due to sit their driving test at one of the affected centres on a strike day can try to reschedule it themselves using the DVSA’s online service. To do so, you have to give three working days’ notice or you will be charged the full fee to rebook.
If you choose not to reschedule, the DVSA says you should still attend your test appointment as scheduled on a strike day unless it has contacted you and told you not to go. If your test is cancelled due to the strikes, it will automatically be rebooked by the DVSA and you will receive details of your new test date within 10 days. You will also be able to claim out of pocket expenses if you travel to sit a test and it is cancelled.
When are driving examiners on strike?
The PCS strikes are due to take place on different dates in different parts of the country, meaning test centres in different areas will be affected on a rolling basis between mid-December and mid-January.
The DVSA has confirmed that the strikes will affect the following regions on these dates:
- Tuesday 13 December to Sunday 18 December - North-east England and Scotland
- Monday 19 December to Saturday 24 December - North-west England and Yorkshire and the Humber
- Wednesday 28 December to Saturday 31 December, and Tuesday 3 January - East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London
- Wednesday 4 January to Tuesday 10 January - London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales
Which test centres are affected?
The PCS has given the DVSA a list of test centres where examiners will go on strike. The agency has also warned that other centres could be affected but it will not know this until the day of the action. Not all examiners are members of the PCS union, so tests at other centres could go ahead.
So far the full list of affected centres is as follows:
North-east England and Scotland
- Aberdeen North
- Aberdeen South (Cove)
- Airdrie
- Ayr
- Bishopbriggs
- Blyth
- Darlington & Darlington LGV
- Dumfries
- Dundee
- Durham
- Edinburgh (Currie & Musselburgh)
- Elgin, Gateshead,
- Glasgow (Anniesland, Baillieston & Shieldhall)
- Gosforth,
- Grangemouth
- Greenock
- Hamilton
- Hartlepool
- Inverness (Seafield Road)
- Irvine
- Kilmarnock LGV
- Kirkcaldy
- Livingston
- Middlesborough
- Paisley
- Perth (Arran Road)
- Peterhead
- Stirling
- Sunderland
North-west England and Yorkshire and the Humber
- Atherton
- Barnsley
- Barrow In Furness
- Beverley LGV
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Blackpool
- Bolton
- Bradford (Heaton)
- Bradford (Thornbury)
- Bredbury
- Bridlington
- Bury
- Carlisle & Carlisle LGV
- Chadderton
- Cheetham Hill
- Chester
- Chorley
- Crewe
- Doncaster
- Grimsby Coldwater
- Halifax
- Heckmondwike
- Heysham
- Horsforth
- Huddersfield
- Hull
- Kendal (Oxenholme Road)
- Knaresborough
- Leeds
- Macclesfield
- Nelson
- Norris Green
- Northallerton
- Pontefract
- Preston
- Rochdale
- Rotherham
- Sale
- Scarborough
- Scunthorpe
- Sheffield (Handsworth & Middlewood Road)
- Southport
- Speke
- St Helens
- Steeton
- Upton
- Wakefield
- Wallasey
- Walton LGV
- Warrington
- West Didsbury
- Widnes
- Workington
- York
East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London
- Ashfield
- Barking (Tanner Street)
- Barnet (London
- Basildon
- Birmingham (Garretts Green, Kings Heath, Kingstanding, Shirley, South Yardley & Sutton Coldfield)
- Bishops Stortford
- Borehamwood (London)
- Boston
- Brentwood (London)
- Burton on Trent
- Bury St Edmunds
- Buxton
- Cambridge (Brookmount Court)
- Chelmsford (Hanbury Road)
- Chesterfield
- Colchester
- Derby (Alvaston)
- Dudley
- Featherstone
- Goodmayes (London)
- Hinckley
- Hornchurch (London)
- Ipswich
- Kettering
- Kings Lynn
- Leicester (Cannock Street & Wigston)
- Leighton Buzzard (Stanbridge Road)
- Letchwort
- Lichfield
- Lincoln
- Loughborough
- Loughton (London)
- Lowestoft (Mobbs Way)
- Ludlow
- Northampton
- Norwich (Jupiter Road & Peachman Way
- Nottingham (Chilwell & Colwick)
- Nuneaton
- Peterborough & Peterborough LGV
- Redditch
- Rugby
- Shrewsbury
- Southend-on-Sea
- St Albans
- Stafford
- Stoke on Trent (Cobridge & Newcastle under Lyme)
- Telford
- Tilbury
- Warwick (Wedgenock House)
- Watford
- Watnall
- Wednesbury
- Weedon LGV
- Wolverhampton
- Worcester
- Worksop
London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales
- Ashford (Kent),
- Aylesbury
- Banbury
- Bangor
- Barnstaple
- Belvedere
- Bletchley
- Bodmin
- Bridgend
- Bristol (Avonmouth, Brislington & Kingswood)
- Bromley
- Burgess Hill
- Caernarfon LGV
- Camborne
- Canterbury
- Cardiff (Llanishen)
- Carmarthen
- Cheltenham
- Chertsey
- Chichester
- Chingford
- Chippenham
- Crawley
- Dorchester
- Eastbourne
- Enfield (Brancroft Way)
- Enfield (Innova Business Park)
- Erith
- Exeter & Exeter LGV
- Farnborough
- Folkestone
- Gillingham & Gillingham LGV
- Gloucester
- Greenford
- Guildford
- Hastings (Ore)
- Hendon
- Herne Bay
- Hither Green
- Isleworth (Fleming Way)
- Lancing
- Launceston
- Lee On The Solent
- Llanelli
- Llantrisant
- Maidstone
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Mill Hill
- Monmouth
- Morden
- Newbury (Hambridge Lane)
- Newport (Gwent)
- Newport (Isle Of Wight)
- Newton Abbot
- Oxford (Cowley)
- Pembroke Dock
- Pinner
- Plymouth & Plymouth LGV
- Poole
- Portsmout
- Reading
- Rhyl
- Sevenoaks
- Sidcup
- Slough
- Southall
- Southampton (Maybush & Southampton LGV)
- Swanse
- Swindon
- Taunton
- Tolworth
- Tottenham
- Tunbridge Wells
- Uxbridge
- Wanstead
- Weston-Super-Mare
- Winchester
- Wood Green
- Wrexham & Wrexham LGV
- Yeading