Dream car for Scottish Lotto winner who will spend part of £1m windfall on a Range Rover

Robert Cameron, from Glasgow, matched five numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday with a lucky dip ticket he had initially forgotten to buy.

The 53-year-old bought a ticket for the lottery for the first time in about a year on Friday July 29 with the change he happened to have in his pocket when he passed the counter at his local Asda in Maryhill.

When he checked the result the next day, he had a “chuckle” to himself when he realised he had won just £3.70 – and thought that would be all he would ever win.

Robert Cameron celebrating as the Glasgow father-of-five is £1 million richer after he followed his late mother's advice and snapped up two lottery tickets

“But my mum always used to say, ‘a win leads to a win’,” he said.

“She always told us if you win something, take it and put it into something else. So I decided I’d follow her advice and use my winnings to buy two lucky dips for that night’s Lotto draw.”

But Mr Cameron initially forgot to buy his tickets, and had it not been for a call from his youngest son asking if he would go and pick him up, he might not have won at all.

His winning numbers for the Lotto draw on July 30 were 7, 16, 17, 19 and 33, and the bonus ball was 12.

“I just went about my usual routine – fed the fish, got a cup of tea – and then thought I better check those tickets,” he said.

“I always check on the app and of course the same congratulations message popped up as the day before with my £3.70 win. I expected to see something similar and when I looked at first, I thought it said £1,000.

“I was still half asleep, so I looked again and thought ‘no it’s £100,000’.

“It took a third look for me to realise I was a millionaire. I even Googled the winning numbers to double check.”