The new design is attractive, and the high ground clearance gives it SUV vibes | Citroen

Motoring writer Gareth Butterfield tests Citroen’s new C4 and finds there’s lots to like - and plenty to ponder on

When the new Citroen C4 landed on my driveway, I had to spend a moment taking it all in. And not only because of the multitude of interesting design details, but mostly because I can't really figure out what it is and where it fits in.

One of the biggest changes made to the new model is its shape. The front end has been heavily redesigned to align it with the latest family look, but the rear end has been shaped to, in Citroen's own word, "create a more fluid and balanced stance".

I just find it a bit confusing.

We're in an automotive era that is seemingly blurring the borders between hatchbacks, coupes, SUVs, and "crossovers" (whatever they are these days) and it's as if the C4 is trying to take a stab at all of the above.

A traditional hatchback rear offers plenty of light into the cabin | Citroen

That's not to say it's unattractive. Far from it. The sloping hatchback-rear of the C4 gives it a sporty look, which is punctuated by a funky little duck tail spoiler, and the chunky arches and raised ride height give a nod to some SUV traits.

There's also a C4 X with a very nicely proportioned coupe-esque body shape, but the car I've just finished getting my head around is the C4. And I quite like it.

There are three trim levels, the "You", the "Plus", and the "Max", and base prices start at around £24,000, rising to just this side of £30,000 if you go a bit silly with the spec sheet on a Max version.

There's nothing particularly exciting about the interior, but it's nicely laid out and simple to use | Citroen

While its not a small car, the Stellantis platform-sharing ethos has meant this family-sized sort-of-SUV-thingy has the same underpinnings as a Corsa and a Peugeot 2008, so don't expect a large engine.

There are two hybrid options, both underwritten by a 1.2-litre, three cylinder engine in different states of tune, and then there's a petrol-only option. But they're all automatics, no manual options are left on the list now.

The all-electric E-C4 stablemate is worthy of mention too. And that was it.

The infotainment screen isn't a highlight, but you'll probably use your smartphone mirroring system anyway | Citroen

True to form with any Citroen, the comfort levels are the highlight. The interior is far from interesting. The Stellantis influence has watered down any French madness, but the seats are rather lovely, and all passengers get plenty of space. It's all light, airy, and a nice place to be.

What makes it even nicer are the physical controls for the climate settings. They sit below an infotainment system that needs a bit of modernisation. In top models it does include a ChatGPT-based voice control system, but it's not as useful as you'd think. It'll doubtless mature and improve with some ongoing updates, but don't expect a clever concierge service and you won't be disappointed.

It's almost worth glossing over the driving experience of the C4, because it's every bit the mundane but safe affair you'd probably expect from a mainstream Stellantis offering.

One aspect that is worthy of note, though, is the ride quality. Stellantis appears to be dragging Citroen back to its roots, and giving a lot of thought to the suspension in the latest cars, and it really shows in the C4. It has one of the nicest rides in its class.

Rear space and boot space aren't class-leading, but it's roomy enough | Citroen

The pay-off, of course, is a fairly wallowy performance in the corners. But with no real power to speak of from any of the drivetrains (even the electric version) that's not exactly going to bother buyers.

Fuel economy is strong, though, emissions are nice and low, and you should expect some tasty monthly deals on anything in the Citroen range, so it makes the more desirable, more powerful engines more accessible. Thankfully, the base spec versions are well equipped, so it's quite an attractive buying proposition, all things considered.

There's a lot to like about the C4, then. It's not the most practical option for a family car, and if you're a spirited driver, look elsewhere.

But if you fancy something a bit different, keep your eye on the pennies, and long for a sensible interior and a car that's more comfortable than it strictly needs to be, you'd probably get on well with Citroen's new... Whatever it is.

