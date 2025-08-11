BMW iX xDrive45 M Sport Review: superb EV is a no-brainer for your next company car

High-spec and long range, the BMW iX xDrive is a compelling option as a high-end company car. It’s just a shame about the nose.

Love it or hate it, if there’s one big positive about the rather excessive kidney-grille which dominates the front of the BMW iX, it’s that you don’t see it when you’re inside the luxury EV. From day one the grille has divided opinion. You either like, or you don’t. So, perhaps it’s worth highlighting that in this newly-facelifted iX the grille remains, though it’s improved somewhat by the addition of some new mesh patterns.

First launched in 2021, the updated 2025 iX retains what was BMW’s first bespoke EV platform since the iconic i3, plus the original’s intriguing part carbon-fibre reinforced plastic structure. But while the latest model also gets new headlights and redesigned bumpers, plus new front and rear aprons aimed at giving the iX a more aggressive and sporty look, the biggest and most important changes have been made under the surface. Not only has each powertrain been revised, but some now boast a 40% increase in range. Plus, across the board there’s more power.

Exploring the model range

You can choose from three versions, each now boasting a new name to reflect the increase in battery size and power. The range-topper is the rather bonkers M70 xDrive, replacing the M60. The latest version sees power increase from 611bhp to a whopping 650bhp, with 0-62mph taking just 3.8secs. And while the other two models are restricted to a 124mph max, the M70 tops-out at 155mph. Battery capacity has increased to 108.9kWh, while BMW claims a 366-mile range, up from 348 miles.

The mid-point iX is the xDrive60, replacing the xDrive 50. There’s a marginal increase in power from 516bhp to 537bhp, while the 0-62mph time remains 4.6s. And while it also retains the same battery pack as it had previously, BMW technicians have unlocked more usable capacity from it, increasing from 105.2kWh to 109.2kWh. Boosted by more eco-friendly headlights, higher-efficiency-labelled tyres and new wheel bearings, BMW has increased its range from 380 to 426 miles.

The model we’re reviewing is the entry-level xDrive45, which replaces the xDrive40. Power has increased from 322bhp to 402bhp, which has resulted in the 0-62mph time being reduced by one second: it now covers the sprint in 5.1s. But by far the most significant improvement is the size of the battery. Out has gone the relatively small 71kWh battery of the original, to be replaced by a 30% larger 94.8kWh unit. BMW claims the new power pack sees range improve from 257 miles to 374 miles.

Rear of the BMW iX xDrive45 M Sport | BMW

What about charging?

The speeds remain the same. That means with a maximum 195kW DC charging speed you can top-up from 10-80% in 35-minutes on a rapid charger. As for AC charging, 11kW is standard with 22kW optional. The latter is standard on the M70.

Interior layout and design

In this midlife upgrade, BMW has ditched the previous hexagonal-shaped steering wheel for a traditional round version in the M Sport version I drove. There’s also gorgeous new seats which feature a quilted stitching pattern and cup your back beautifully. Not only do they look stylish, they’re super-comfy being terrifically padded and supportive.

The rest of the interior remains pretty much as before, which is no bad thing. The Curved Glass display which appeared in the original, and has now been rolled out across the BMW model range, remains the star of the show.

Stylistically, straight lines and diagonals dominate the interior of what is a high-quality five-seater SUV. There’s a vast amount of interior space and that, allied to the general usefulness of the cabin plus the impressive integration of the onboard technology make it a relaxing and enjoyable place to be.

Interior of the BMW iX xDrive45 M Sport | BMW

Drive and handling

Definitely. First, let’s not forget this is a 2.5-tonne vehicle. It’s no lightweight. But take it on to the road and you’ll find it immediately belies its vast bulk by delivering a serene drive. There’s almost a sensation of floating above the road surface such is the magic of its suspension. Road imperfections: what road imperfections?

In terms of handling, the iX xDrive45 remains one of the sharper, and better luxury electric SUVs to drive. Acceleration is smooth and sharp, while the steering remains pin-sharp accurate. BMW says it has finely-tuned the chassis and suspension of all three variants to match their respective power outputs. There is no question the iX is focused on relaxation, quietness and comfort.

Pricing

It’s not cheap. The range-topping M70 will set you back a whopping £114,215, with the xDrive60 M Sport starting at £93,115. As previously, it’s the lesser-powered and cheaper models which make most sense. That said, the entry-model xDrive45 Sport costs from £75,315, with the xDrive45 M Sport I drove adding another £3000. That’s £78,315.

Verdict should you buy one?

At its conception, the iX showcased BMW’s commitment to making its mark in the fast-evolving early life of high-end, luxury EVs. That it did so by melding a combination of superb aerodynamics, driver assist technology and top quality materials in the cabin ensured it caught buyers’ attention.

This newly-updated iX raises the bar even higher, with the improved power packs easing the big electric SUV alongside, if not further ahead, of its rivals in terms of performance and range.

