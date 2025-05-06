High-tech, high quality and with a price to match, the new Lotus luxury SUV is as far away from Jim Clark’s Lotus 33 as it could be - and it’s brilliant

Anyone who knows anything about the history of Lotus is aware of the company’s whole design ethos in the hands of the legendary designer Colin Chapman: “Simplify, then add lightness.” Of course, it was Chapman who designed the Lotus grand prix cars which legendary Scot Jim Clark powered to his two F1 world titles in 1963 and ’65. So, fast-forward 60 years and it seems strange that today I find myself in a 2.5-tonne “hyper-SUV” with a Lotus badge on it.

Lightness is clearly not what it used to be at Lotus. But things move on and, of course, when you start adding heavy batteries to modern-day electric cars, weight only goes one way … and that’s up. Forget all the svelte delicacy of Lotus cars of the past such as the Elan, Elise and Exige. This Eletre is the Lotus of today.

Ok, so tell me more

Time, as we all know, never stands still. So Lotus, like every other manufacturer, today has to appeal to a new type of customer. One which marries an interest in tech with electric power, and probably has a healthy, very healthy, bank balance.

There are three models in the original Eletre range, with prices starting at £84,990. The Eletre S I drove cost £104,500, but with a few option boxes ticked, it quickly climbed to £131,101.

The design tends to split opinion. It’s enormous. But then it is a “hyper-SUV”. Nose-to-tail it’s close to four-inches longer than a Mercedes-Benz E-Class - which itself is pretty long. It’s also as broad as a Range Rover. And that weight is akin to two VW Polos.

It’s sumptuous inside. And it’s quick: think 4.5 seconds from standstill to 62mph. Plus it has a range of 373-miles. So if you’ve got the readies, it has the ability to meet the vast majority of your automotive needs.

The luxurious cabin of a Lotus Eletre. | Lotus

Lotus Eletre S battery capacity and range

The Eletre S I drove was fitted with a battery with a massive capacity of 112kWh. Exactly how big is that? In layman’s terms, it equates to almost three times that of the battery size found in a basic Nissan Leaf.

Lotus quotes a fully-charged range of 373-miles. The reality, of course, is the Eletre S is unlikely to ever get anywhere near that figure in ‘real world’ driving, especially if you use it for long motorway journeys, which essentially is what it’s been designed for. That being the case, you’ll still get well over 200-miles on a full charge. Use your right foot lightly, and more than 300 will be possible. That’s certainly impressive for the size of car it is.

Thanks to DC speeds of up to 350kW, it’ll recharge very quickly. Find the correct rapid charging point and Lotus claims the Eletre can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

Performance and handling

As for the Eletre’s power? Well both the standard Eletre, and the S, each get two electric motors which, combined, deliver 603bhp, which is then sent to all four wheels. As I said earlier, it’s quick. In addition to covering the 0-62mph sprint in 4.5secs, it’ll carry on to a max — where legal — of 160mph. And that’s in the Eletre S.

Step up to the bonkingly mad Eletre R and power leaps to 905bhp, resulting in a truly eye-wateringly fast 0-62mph time of under three-seconds.

There’s no getting away from the fact you will always know you’re driving a heavy car. That said, the team at Lotus have worked tirelessly to deliver a technical package which all but negates the weight issue.

Ironically there’s a lovely weight to the Eletre’s steering which results in superb feel and precision. Sitting on 22in alloys, even in fast corners the active air suspension works seamlessly to keep the body fairly level.

Let’s be clear. This isn’t the Lotus you’ll buy if you want a sports car to test your lap times at the track. The Eletre has been built for the motorway. It’ll gobble up miles in serene quietness and sheer effortlessness. That said, you will find it equally at home on your favourite sweeping A-road. It’s a delight.

Facts and Figures Lotus Eletre S Price: From £104,500 (as tested £131,101) Engine: Two electric motors with 112kWh lithium-ion battery Power: 603bhp Transmission: Single-speed automatic, all-wheel driveTop speed / 0-62mph: 160mph / 4.5sec Range: 373-miles Charging: DC speeds up to 350kW (10%-80% in 20mins) CO2: 0g/km Dimensions (length/width/height): 5103mm / 2131mm (incl mirrors) / 1636mm On sale: Now

Is the cabin equally delightful?

Definitely. First the seats, which are not only beautifully sculpted but have plenty of seat adjustment in the front. Rear passengers benefit from a surprising amount of headroom, especially given the Eletre’s swooping roofline, plus a significant amount of legroom.

The cabin as a whole is a lovely place to be. And it’s a techie’s delight. There’s a massive touchscreen which responds very quickly to input. The menus are pretty intuitive and there are great graphics. The huge head-up display projected onto the windscreen means the driver doesn’t really need to be concerned about the small digital instrument cluster, as all the information they’ll need is directly in their eyeline. It’s a great design, and the info is never intrusive to vision.

Lotus eletre rear angle | Lotus

The driver will also need to get used to the camera-based rear-view mirrors, which have screens built into the door cards. Ok they’re not immediately intuitive and, because they’re cameras, you can’t move your head to change the angle of view. The image you see is the only image you get. But live with them for a while and you’ll get used to them. Plus the images are sharp and clear.

Oh, and as for bootspace … it’s humungous. You could almost have a game of five-a-side footie in there.

Verdict