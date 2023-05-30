All Sections
2023 Vauxhall Corsa update brings new looks, improved EV range and hybrid option

Vauxhall looks to scoop up Ford Fiesta buyers with fresh looks and extra technology

Matt Allan
By Matt Allan
Published 30th May 2023, 10:00 BST
 Comment
(Photo: Vauxhall)(Photo: Vauxhall)
(Photo: Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has revealed an updated version of its Corsa with new styling, additional equipment and improved EV performance for the Corsa Electric. 

The best-selling hatchback is the last model in the Vauxhall range to receive the “Vizor” grille front end first seen on the Mokka. The new nose gives a smoother look to the Corsa’s front end, complete with the latest Griffin badge. Elsewhere, new 17-inch gloss black alloys and a shark fin antenna complete a mild exterior update.

Inside there are similarly minor changes, with a new steering wheel, shift lever and seat patterns, along with an upgraded display system. This now comprises a standard 10-inch connected central touchscreen with new operating system and interface, and a seven-inch digital instrument display. Wireless phone charging is available for the first time and there’s also a new high-resolution reversing camera. 

More significant changes have been made to the powertrain options on the Corsa. As part of the update, the Corsa Electric is now offered with the upgraded battery and motor setup already fitted to the DS 3 E-Tense and Jeep Avenger. This features a 154bhp motor and a 51kWh battery offering 15% more range than before. 

The larger battery offers up to 255 miles of driving on a charge, up from the older unit’s 222 miles. However, Vauxhall will also continue to sell the older EV powertrain, with its 134bhp motor and 50kWh battery. 

The new Corsa features an updated infotainment system and seven-inch digital instrumentsThe new Corsa features an updated infotainment system and seven-inch digital instruments
The new Corsa features an updated infotainment system and seven-inch digital instruments

In addition, Vauxhall is introducing a 48-volt mild-hybrid model, though standard petrol cars will remain on sale as the firm says it wants to “ensure the new Corsa remains accessible to all”. This is no doubt with one eye on the fact that Ford will shortly end production of the Fiesta - the Corsa’s biggest rival in the compact hatchback market. 

Pricing and specifications will be announced for the new Corsa when the model goes on sale in late summer. First deliveries are expected before the end of the year.

