BrewDog to give away 1 million pints of free beer

Craft beer brewers BrewDog are to give away 1 million pints of beer - for free.

The brewery will embark on the world’s “biggest ever beer sampling campaign” and dish out enough of its signature brew, Punk IPA, to fill more than 7,000 bathtubs.

Punk IPA has been the best-selling craft beer in the UK for the last three years with the firm now predicting that it will over take lager as the UK’s favourite pint in the next decade.

James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, said: “We’re in the midst of what will be a seismic change in beer drinking habits in the UK.

“The rise of IPA shows no signs of slowing down. This is a welcome sign that more people are open to beer that is full of flavour and character, and not just insipid, artificially flavoured offerings or faux-craft fraudsters.

“Over the past ten years, we’ve helped turn craft beer from a curiosity into a force to be reckoned with.”

To claim one of the million beers, members of the public are invited to enter their details at www.brewdog.com/1million.

They will then be issued with a beer token that can be taken into any of BrewDog’s 50 bars around the world in return for a pint of Punk IPA.

Beers can also be redeemed at BrewDog’s online shop and shops who are taking part in the promotion.

BrewDog, which started up just over a decade ago, now employs almost 1,000 people around the world and ships the equivalent 65 million bottles of beer to over 60 countries annually.

The brewery has raise over £53 million since 2009 from more than 70,000 craft beer fans across Europe and America in its Equity for Punks programme.

The firm is now valued at more than £1bn after a private US equity firm invested in the company.